How Jesse Watters/FOX "News" Trump Pity Party Is Big Boost for Biden

We're guessing FOX "News" talking head Jesse Watters was looking to help Donald Trump - but here's how he's been helping President Joe Biden.

If you've been following the reports that have been coming out of ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump's New York criminal trial, then you know that it's been a toxic mix of Trump (allegedly) sleeping & farting through proceedings followed by (according to the prosecution) him ignoring exactly what a gag order means. In fact, Judge Juan Merchan had more than a few choice things to say to Trump's lawyers earlier today when the gag order matter and Trump's public comments were addressed (with Judge Merchan holding off on any decisions until after Passover). Normally, in a situation like this, we would just assume that the person who feels the most pity for Trump would be Trump. But both surprisingly & not surprisingly, the crown & sash for this "pity party" belongs to FOX "News" talking head Jesse Watters. But with the way that he's been attempting to "defend" Trump, is "'The Five' Guy" actually helping out President Joseph Biden?

On Monday, Watters was in "Super Trump Apologist" mode as he described the "cruel and unusual punishment" he claimed Trump had to endure by – being treated exactly like anyone else who was charged and had to go to trial. In Watters defense? When you live in a soft & privileged alt-reality where you think that the rules don't apply, being treated even close to how folks like us are treated is viewed as some kind of "high crime" (though Trump is still getting treated with kid gloves). "The guy needs exercise. He's usually golfing. And so you're going to put a man who is almost 80 sitting in a room like this on his butt for all that time? It's not healthy. You know how big of a health nut I am," the talking head shared on the four-on-one propaganda panel. "He needs sunlight. He needs activity. He needs to be walking around. He needs action. It is really cruel and unusual punishment to make a man do that, and any time he moves, they threaten to throw him in prison."

But did you notice something else about Watters had to say – and how it should be music to the Biden campaign's ears? When you consider that Trump's lackeys have been making it a point of taking shots at Biden for his age and physical/mental health, I'm not exactly sure why Trump's folks would be cool with FOX "News" ranting about all of the health issues that Trump is supposedly "suffering" from – simply because he's being asked to abide by the law and… sit in a room with his legal team during his own trial. Seriously. That's the "big sacrifice" he's making. And here we have Watters making Trump sound older and older with each supposed defense of the ex-POTUS – and not like someone who should be back in The Oval Office. But Watters was more than willing to keep digging the hole deeper in terms of coming to Trump's aid – how? By comparing him to a Guantanamo Bay prisoner…

"He has to sit there all week for six weeks. If he says anything, they'll throw him in jail. If he leaves, they throw him in jail. That's crazy! They had more allowances for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. I think they bought a million-dollar soccer field for the people in GitMo. I don't know if [Mohammed] was able to visit his son for his high school graduation, but it's similar," Watters added. Of course, those are just some highlights that stuck out to us – Watters also argued that Trump being in court could be a danger to his life and that when it comes to the temperature in the courtroom, "They're freezing him to death!"

Now read back everything that we listed that Watteers had to share and ask yourself this. If Trump can't handle the mental & physical stresses that come with being in court, how is he in any shape to return to The White House? Thankfully, Watters was around to remind independent voters that the answer is, "He's not."

