Hyan and Maya World Sign AEW Contracts After World's End Match

All Elite Wrestling announced the signing of Hyan and Maya World following their pre-show match at World's End, rewarding consistent performances.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) concluded the year 2025 on an auspicious note, announcing the signing of two talented female wrestlers to the company's roster. Hyan and Maya World, a tag team that has demonstrated considerable promise in recent months, were officially welcomed to the promotion via the customary "All Elite" graphic posted on social media following their match on the pre-show to last night's AEW World's End pay-per-view event. The announcement represents a significant opportunity for both competitors, who have steadily impressed management and fans alike with their performances, particularly since filling a last-minute spot earlier this year under circumstances that can only be described as fortuitous.

The path to contractual security for Hyan and World began in earnest approximately two months ago, when the duo was called upon to substitute for Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize during a taping of AEW Collision. According to reports from various wrestling news outlets, colloquially known as "dirt sheets," Newell and Alize departed the venue after expressing dissatisfaction with the creative direction of their scheduled match against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. The controversy centered on the reported allocation of merely three minutes for the bout, which was to conclude with a defeat for Newell and Alize.

While initial reports characterized the incident as the pair "walking out," subsequent statements from Newell and Alize on social media platforms painted a less contentious picture, with the wrestlers indicating they departed politely after declining to participate in the match. It bears noting that neither Newell, formerly known as Tegan Nox during her tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), nor her real-life partner Alize were contracted to AEW at the time, working instead as independent contractors on a per-appearance basis. Consequently, they possessed no contractual obligation to remain at the venue or perform the match as scheduled.

Nevertheless, the pair have not appeared for AEW in any capacity since the incident. Their absence created an opportunity that Hyan and World seized with both hands, stepping into the vacated match slot and apparently making a sufficiently favorable impression to warrant long term contracts.

At thirty-three years of age, Hyan brings eleven years of professional wrestling experience to her new full-time employer. Her career has encompassed performances for numerous organizations across the globe, including Reality of Wrestling, Shimmer Women Athletes, and Revolution Pro Wrestling. The most knowledgable wrestling enthusiasts may recall her appearance on WWE Raw in 2016, where she competed against Nia Jax in what is commonly referred to in industry parlance as a "squash match." Her initial appearance for AEW occurred in 2021 during the tenure of AEW Dark, the promotion's developmental showcase program.

World, at twenty-three years of age, represents a younger generation of talent. Having commenced her professional wrestling career in 2022, she made her AEW debut in 2024, demonstrating rapid progression in a highly competitive industry. In the recently-revealed Pro Wrestling Illustrated rankings for the top 250 female wrestlers, World was ranked at number 84. Hyan, however, did not appear on the list at all, despite being ranked at number 35 just a year earlier. Remarkably, Hyan's snub appears to have been accidental, with PWI editor Kevin McElvaney admitting on social media that Hyan was meant to be ranked in the top third of the list but was omitted by mistake.

Hyan and Maya World competed during the Zero Hour pre-show portion of last night's World's End pay-per-view event, facing the team of Julia Hart and Skye Blue, collectively known as the Sisters of Sin. Although Hyan and World were unsuccessful in securing victory, their performance evidently satisfied AEW President Tony Khan sufficiently to finalize contractual agreements.

During the post-event media scrum, Khan offered effusive praise for the newly signed duo. "I think they've been doing a fantastic job," Khan stated. "Hyan and Maya World came in, they've delivered time after time, they've been putting on great matches. They've been getting more and more competitive, they've been putting on fantastic matches, and everybody in the locker room really respects them."

Khan elaborated on the strategic value the pair brings to the organization. "They bring something great to the roster. We've been having great women's tag team matches. Having more and more strong wrestlers on the roster, both singles and tag teams, because they're both great individual wrestlers too, and we've worked with them more as individual wrestlers."

The AEW President concluded his remarks by contextualizing the signing within the promotion's expanding women's division infrastructure. "Since we've added the great tag team wrestling, and the Babes of Wrath had a great defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tonight, I thought Hyan and Maya World would make a great addition to the roster. Every experience I've had with both of them individually and as a team has been positive. So, I thought, on a positive note to end the year of 2025, with so many great things in AEW, they've been a great thing, and I wanted to make it official that Hyan and Maya World are both All Elite."

The signing arrives at a particularly significant juncture for AEW's women's division, which has experienced substantial growth throughout 2025. The introduction of the Women's World Tag Team Championship earlier this year provided additional opportunities for female talent, with the Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) capturing the inaugural titles through tournament victory. These championships complement the existing AEW Women's World Championship, currently held by Kris Statlander, and the TBS Championship, presently in the possession of Mercedes Moné. Furthermore, AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor (ROH), maintains its own women's divisions, providing additional platforms for female performers across both organizations.

Last night's World's End pay-per-view event featured several noteworthy championship outcomes beyond the women's tag team title defense. In the evening's main event, MJF emerged victorious from a fatal four-way elimination match that also included Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Adam Page, securing the AEW Men's World Championship through pinfall of Joe. Additionally, Jon Moxley won the Continental Classic tournament, while FTR successfully retained the Men's Tag Team Championship. Statlander's retention of the Women's World Championship and the Babes of Wrath's successful defense of the Women's Tag Team Championship rounded out the evening's championship action.

For Hyan and World, the journey from emergency substitutes to contracted performers represents a testament to preparedness intersecting with opportunity. Their ability to capitalize on an unexpected chance and subsequently deliver consistent performances has earned them security and the opportunity to contribute to one of professional wrestling's most prominent organizations during a period of sustained growth for its women's division. As the wrestling world transitions from a wild 2025 to a new year of possibilities, Hyan, Maya World, and All Elite Wrestling will surely reach even greater heights in 2026.

