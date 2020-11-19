I Love This For You: Cybill Shepherd Set to Star in Showtime Series

The charm and talents of Cybill Shepherd will be joining the production of a new Showtime comedy pilot, I Love This For You, in a starring role. The series will be a half-hour comedy also featuring the acting talents of Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon. Bayer is in control of the show as it is based partly on her own past experiences, with writing help by Jeremy Beiler, who has had work on SNL just like the star herself. The show revolves around Bayer's character getting an opportunity to work on a home-shopping network as a host, achieving this goal after a rough childhood involving the trials of leukemia. For Cybill Shepherd, she will be playing opposite Bayer as Patricia Kunken, the co-founder of the network. Shepherd will bring her enigmatic energy to the role in I Love This For You, as audiences remember her iconic work in Moonlighting and Cybill.

The series is set to be directed by Michael Showalter, who worked previously on successful projects like the film The Big Sick and hilarious content like that of Wet Hot American Summer. The showrunner will be Jessi Klein, outside her role as executive producer as well. Klein's past projects include Inside Amy Schumer and Black Monday, another Showtime success. It will be interesting to see how the pair of creative forces work together with such names as Cybill Shepherd, Vanessa Bayer, and Molly Shannon. Seeing Shepherd star in a new series after some time without her presence on the small screen will be refreshing for many audiences. The comedic platform of a series like I Love This For You is a great place to witness a combination of comedic generations come together. We shall wait and see what comes from this Showtime series but for now, let us know in the comments if you're excited for what's to come from Sheperd's future work!