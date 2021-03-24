Impact Next Week: James Storm to Face Eric Young in Milestone Match

A TNA Original is set to make history on Impact Wrestling next week. Cowboy James Storm will wrestle the 1000th match of his career, and he'll be stepping in the ring with a fellow TNA original to get it done: Eric Young. Scott D'Amore made the match while Storm and partner Chris Sabin were being interviewed by Gia Miller on Impact last night.

A press release on ImpactWrestling.com contains more details:

James Storm Set to Wrestle 1000th Match in IMPACT

History will be made next Tuesday when "Cowboy" James Storm competes in his 1000th match in IMPACT Wrestling. The TNA original will become the first to reach this illustrious milestone, adding yet another accolade to his incredible career.

Opposing him will be another TNA veteran and the leader of Violent By Design, Eric Young. After James Storm and Chris Sabin took exception to their heinous actions as of late, they have been embroiled in a heated rivalry with the group.

Will James Storm be victorious in his 1000th match? Or will Eric Young prove once again that this world belongs to Violent By Design? Find out on IMPACT!, next Tuesday at 8/7c on AXS TV and Twitch.

In addition to James Storm vs. Eric Young, Impact also announced two other matches for next week's program. Havok and Neveah will once again face Fire and Flava (is this their 1000th time facing each other?). Additionally, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton will take on TJP and Josh Alexander. Kenny Omega and Don Callis are also once again expected to appear on Impact Wrestling next week. Impact airs on Tuesday's at 8PM Eastern on AXS TV, and livestreams at that same time for viewers on Twitch.

