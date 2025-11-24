Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: industry

Industry Season 4 Sets Jan. 11th Premiere; Teaser, Images Released

Returning to HBO on January 11th, here's the official teaser for HBO's Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and Kit Harington-starring Industry Season 4.

One of the best things we love about the holiday season is that the networks and streamers start rolling out previews of what's ahead for the next year – and beyond. Fans of HBO and series creators, writers, and EPs Mickey Down & Konrad Kay's Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry learned that earlier today, with the release of a Season 4 teaser, official overview, and new preview images. But the best news is that the eight-episode fourth season will premiere on Sunday, January 11th (9-10 pm ET/PT) on HBO, and will be available to stream in HBO Max.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released alongside the Season 4 teaser and news regarding the show's return:

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft. The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

