Inside Job Star Brett Gelman Talks Conspiracies, Danny DeVito & More

Inside Job, the adult animated comedy about the shadow government starring Brett Gelman (Fleabag, Stranger Things), premieres this week on Netflix. From convoluted cover-ups and secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture can be tricky, especially for the dysfunctional team at Cognito Inc. Gelman voices Magic Myc, a psychic subterranean mushroom creature from a hive mind deep within Hollow Earth, whose daily grind is planning and committing the world's biggest conspiracies. In anticipation of the October 22nd release, Gelman, sits down with Bleeding Cool to talk about the office dickhead that likes to get inside your head (literally), his love of Danny DeVito, and if Hollywood is really in on the world's conspiracies.

Let's talk about "Inside Job" premiering on Netflix. You play Magic Myc, a psychic subterranean mushroom. The show is pretty wild. Do you remember your reaction the first time you read the script?

BG: I thought the writing was hilarious and it was pretty easy, in terms of getting into. They were hilarious, insane jokes, and then incredible insight into where we were right now. A real courage in lampooning all the dark side of our country and humanity in the last few years.

I know you play at least one other such character. Are you a conspiracy theorist yourself?

BG: No, I'm not. It's not that I believe everything that we see in the news is what is, you know, and that there are hidden things and that there is and a lot of things going on that we don't know about. I believe all of that to be true. I think, you know, it would be absurd not to. But I'm not somebody who obsesses about that and then makes choices accordingly to something that I don't know is definitely true or not.

Do you think anything on this show will trigger some conspiracy theorists or see it as a dog whistle?

BG: I think so. I think that some people will be like, 'Yeah, the Hollywood left is in on this shit.' I'm sure there's going to be some people who think that we all know the real things that are going on here. But. I also think that. Yeah, they might upset them, too, but we're making fun of them.

How would you describe Mike other than he's a psychic subterranean mushroom?

BG: He's like the jerk in the office, he's like the scumbag character of the sitcom, you know, he's like Louie De Palma on Taxi, George Costanza on Seinfeld, Dan Fielding on Night Court. It's these guys who I grew up watching and wanting to be like. Somebody who tells it like it is, but you wish that he wouldn't, or would find a better way to communicate it.

How far would you have to stretch to compare Magic Mike to Murray Bauman on 'Stranger Things"?

BG: Magic Mike is more social. He's more into being around people. I think he's a more sexual being than Murray Bauman. Not as moral as Murray, either. Mike is initiating a lot of the conspiracies, whereas Murray is exposing that stuff. Murray's a good guy, but they both are curmudgeons. And some drugs.

Tell me a little bit about your character Marcellus Marcellus in the upcoming "iHeart Arlo", also on Netflix?

BG: Yes, I play Marcellus, I play a half-fish, half-man. And he's amazing. I had the biggest laugh playing him too. Again, he's like the jerk of the show. It's very similar to Mike. It helps me keep bringing out my inner Danny DeVito. When I was a kid, I worshiped Danny DeVito, anything that had Danny. I still worship him, he's an institution, the man. The types of roles that I wanted to play were these Danny DeVito-type roles. You got to be the meanest and the biggest wisecrack or the biggest jerk and Marcellus is just like that.

What do you want to make sure everybody knows about "Inside Job"?

BG: It really takes the sting out of the difficult times we live in where conspiracy theories are really, in a very destructive way, shaping a lot of people's decisions. So I hope that this makes them see that a little differently.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside Job | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aZBIpZY_Fw)