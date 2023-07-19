Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, preview, prime video, season 2

Invincible Gang Taking Season 2 Commute: "Almost There" Key Art Poster

With more intel on Amazon's adult animated Prime Video series set for SDCC 2023, here's a look at new key art for Invincible Season 2.

Heading into this past weekend, we learned that Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Invincible would still be hosting a panel (and a little something extra) on Friday, July 21st. Robert Kirkman is set to be on hand to preview the animated series' second season return. Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the streaming series has been teasing a screening of some type "not" happening, so it will be interesting to see what ends up hitting the screen. For now, the streaming service is passing along some new key art to let you know that the gang is on its way and will be arriving soon. How soon? Stay tuned…

Invincible: The Road to Season 2 (What We Know So Far)

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

