Invincible S02: Steven Yeun Now Has the Word "Now" Stuck in Our Heads

So far, this year has proven to be a pretty good one for fans of Amazon's Invincible looking for some intel on the second season. From Steven Yeun aka Mark Grayson offering some thoughts on where the second season could go and viewers' reactions to the first season to showrunner Simon Racioppa offering a production update, things were looking promising (more info on both below). Add to that the hiring of Emmy Award-winner Marge Dean (Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Crunchyroll, and more) as Head of Skybound Entertainment's Animation Studio, because their first priority is making sure things roll along on Seasons 2 and 3 of the streamer's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book series. Now today, in honor of "Invincible Friday," we have a teaser from Yeun from the recording studio showing him recording this teaser- with the teaser meant to be a wink-wink-nudge-nudge that recording sessions are underway (which would fit with what you'll read from Yeun and Racioppa in a minute).

Here's a look at the clip, but don't watch it too many times or you'll have "Now!" rambling around your brain for the rest of the day (trust us on this one):

During an interview with ComicBookMovie.com to promote The Boys: Diabolical, Racioppa showed off his collection of Invincible graphic novels on his bookshelf as a lead-into to his update. "You can see all the books right there. My collection [points to bookshelf]! We're working hard on it. The one thing I'd tell people is we've been working hard on it for a longer period than they think. A lot of people assume we've just got started on it, and that's not true. We've been working on it for a while now. But, it's a big show. To do it properly takes time," Racioppa explained. "We're still in the pandemic. We're hopefully coming out of it, but that makes things a little slower too. Everybody is working very hard on it; I think you're going to be very happy with it. I hope so. We want to make it as badly as everyone wants to see it." As for how far along they are in production? "We're deep in. I wish it was already done and I wish it was finished, but it's just not. We're deep into it; literally, this afternoon, that's what I'm doing – more work on that show! Right after these interviews, I'm back on to 'Invincible.'"

Speaking with Collider in support of his film The Humans earlier this year, Yeun offered a quick update on the timeline for production on the second season, why he's "really excited," and why he believes viewers' strong, positive reaction to Invincible is a harbinger of great things to come for adult animation:

While Work on Season 2 Hasn't Started Yet, Yeun is "Really Excited" for "Bonkers" Second Season: "We haven't started. I know we're starting at some point soon. I've talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He's super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, 'Invincible' is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn't been told from that run, it's gonna be bonkers. I'm really excited about it."

Yeun Sees Strong Reactions to "Invincible" as Sign of Bigger Things to Come for Adult Animation: "I'll be honest, I did not expect this level of response. People really enjoyed the show. That's not to say that I thought the show wouldn't be enjoyed. I just didn't know how many people were coming to it like that. To me, I think it speaks to America's appetite now for adult animation, which is really cool. I grew up on it. I think all of us, of our generation and below, grew up on it. Largely, our programming was dictated by the generations before us, that didn't necessarily love animation that way. We're in a weird, cool time where I'm seeing so many kids watch anime and so many people watch adult animation. People are learning about Don Hertzfeldt. It's thriving. I think we're probably on the precipice of right before things really pop off. I think we're gonna get some hopefully [Hayao] Miyazaki levels of animation. We do with Pixar, but I just mean coming from different places. It's a new world. It's certainly all brand new."