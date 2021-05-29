Iron Mike: Trevante Rhodes Set as Mike Tyson for Hulu Biopic Series

Seems like the gloves are on with the casting news of Trevante Rhodes with play the multiple-time boxing champion Mike Tyson in the upcoming Hulu biopic series Iron Mike, according to Deadline Hollywood. The actor will take on one of the most controversial figures in sports history with his 50-6 record in boxing continuing to make his indelible mark in pop culture on film and television including his memorable role as his fictionalized self in The Hangover (2009) that includes brief stints in professional wrestling in WWE and AEW.

Rhodes stormed into Hollywood with his feature debut in Josep and Shawn in 2013 before landing his big break in the Tyler Perry TV series If Loving You Is Wrong on OWN as Ramsey Walters. Topping off his run on the series was his turn as Black in the multi-Oscar-winning film Moonlight in 2017. He became a staple in feature films with memorable performances in The Predator (2018) for 20th Century Studios, Birdbox (2018) for Netflix, and most recently, the critically-acclaimed The United States vs. Billie Holiday for Hulu.

Hulu ordered Iron Mike to series from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie, showrunner Karin Gist, and Margot Robbie as co-executive producers. Robbie starred in the 2017 biopic about the disgraced former figure skater. Joining them at a similar capacity are Claire Brown, Bryan Unkeless, Scott Morgan, Tom Ackerley, and Darin Friedman. Production is slated to start later this year. "Biographical pictures are a fan favorite and a staple of the movie and television business and frequently the subjects are not involved," Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals said. "We have a strategy of taking a modern lens and applying it to stories and figures of popular culture of the past. We've had a lot of success doing that and I think it reveals interesting things, not just about where we've been but where we are so we're looking forward to continuing the creative conversations behind Iron Mike."

