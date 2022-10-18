Ironheart: Sacha Baron Cohen As Mephisto? The Devil Is In The Details

We already know that Marvel Studios, Disney+ & head writer Chinaka Hodge's (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer) live-action solo series Ironheart will feature a face-off between the powers of technology and magic. Now comes word that Sacha Baron Cohen may be joining the Dominique Thorne & Anthony Ramos-starrer in a role that would definitely sway things to the magic's side. After weeks of social media speculation, a source speaking with Deadline Hollywood confirmed that talks have been underway for Cohen to join Ironheart in a villain role, possibly as Mephisto. Though reps for Marvel Studios and Cohen would not comment on the reporting or on Cohen being involved in the MCU in any way, it would be expected that Cohen would portray Mephisto in other film and series projects (for example, the upcoming "WandaVision" spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos).

Joining Thorne & Ramos for the series are Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers), Regan Aliyah (XO, Kitty), and Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW), along with Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), who's reportedly been cast in a key role. RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role. Sam Bailey (Dear White People) and Angela Barnes (Mythic Quest, Atlanta) have been tapped to direct the streaming series.

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. During the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year, Ramos (Parker Robbins/The Hood) was asked how it feels to be joining the MCU via Ironheart. Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes in the following clip about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with. Here's a look at Ramos' interview:

In addition, Ryan Coogler's production company Proximity has come aboard to produce, with Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian executive producing alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.