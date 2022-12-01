Is Current AEW Star William Regal WWE-Bound Sooner Rather Than Later?

Who would have guessed that in December of 2022, William Regal would be the most sought-after name in wrestling? Strange or not, that appears to be the case right now as after the events of this past weekend, and indeed, after what went down last night on AEW Dynamite, the word is running rampant that the 20-year-plus WWE veteran and current AEW employee is heading home to Stamford.

Let's hop into our collective DeLoreans and take a look at just what in the hell is going on here. William Regal had worked for WWE as a very successful and respected wrestler and then transitioned to a backstage role in 2014, where he became the company's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting and was considered to be among the best talent scouts in the entire industry.

Along with that, William Regal was also one of, if not the most trusted hands of Paul "Triple H" Levesque and was instrumental in helping him bring his vision of NXT to reality and in becoming a success. That brings us to this past January when Regal was confoundingly released by WWE when Vince McMahon had a prolonged "senior moment" and created NXT 2.0. Regal was brought into AEW this past March, where he enjoyed on-screen success as the leader and mentor figure of the Blackpool Combat Club, featuring Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Muta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley.

Now, it was this past Saturday when things started to get interesting. While there had been rumblings that Triple H was itching to get William Regal back into WWE at some point, speculation went up when on the day of WWE's Survivor Series event, which featured the main roster debut of the WarGames match (a match Regal was famous for bringing into NXT), Triple H posted a video on Twitter of Regal passionately saying the match name as fans had loved for years before.

Fast forward to last night's episode of Dynamite, where William Regal presented the man whom he just helped capture the AEW World title, MJF, with a customized title belt. After a tremendous heel speech by MJF, the champion sucker-punched Regal with brass knuckles, and Regal was taken out in an ambulance in bad condition.

Was this a way for AEW to write William Regal off of TV? It appears that might, in fact, be the case, as some of the biggest reporters in wrestling news are saying this morning that Regal is indeed heading back to WWE. PWInsider is reporting, "All signs are that William Regal, 54, will be World Wrestling Entertainment-bound shortly. Although we have heard nothing official from the company, there have been rumblings within WWE of late about Regal returning to a backstage role. That would mean Regal would be exiting AEW, where it certainly appeared that he was written out of storylines last night on Dynamite, having been attacked by AEW Champion MJF."

While it was thought that AEW had William Regal signed to a three-year deal, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that "something was going on," and that may not be the case anymore.

The details of Regal's contract length with AEW were further muddied this morning when Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com tweeted the following:

I heard Regal's deal is up in December. There's a freebie since I'm sick. Please subscribe to https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa to support us https://t.co/DwKLfu7bGd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Seeing as today is December 1, does that mean William Regal is now a free agent? Or was Triple H willing to buy out his close friend's contract with AEW in order to bring him home? Only time will tell, but with this much smoke, there's probably fire, and it looks as if we may have seen the last of Regal in AEW.