Is WWE Ashamed of Your City? Plus: More Wrestling News and Hot Goss

Is WWE too ashamed of your city to even mention its name? Which superstar requested, and will apparently be granted, their WWE release? What does Cody Rhodes think about social media haters? All that and more of the latest wrestling news and hot goss awaits!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and for years I spent my time rounding up my political enemies and having them executed, but now instead I round up wrestling rumors from around the web and bring them to you here in The People's Dirt Sheet Rumor Roundup. And my friends, I can honestly say that I enjoy the latter more, even if I do occasionally miss the sounds of tortured dissidents crying out for mercy. Then again, I can always just read one of Chad McMahon's articles for a similar effect, comrades. Haw haw haw haw! That guy is the worst!

It looks like WWE is feeling a little bit insecure about some of the towns they've been running lately, comrades. On the lastest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE refused to say the name of the city Raleigh when Raw was in North Carolina because they don't feel it's as prestigious as other cities, like New York or Boston. Meltzer admitted that WWE has said "Raleigh" in the past, but now it's on the banned list, along with "Steiner." Do you know who would really get along with Vince McMahon? My boy, Xi Jinping. I was talking to Xi on the phone the other day and I said to him, "Xi, my amigo, you should see this WWE. They are a pro wrestling company but they aren't even allowed to say the word wrestling." He was so impressed with those censorship skills that he briefly stopped committing genocide on his own citizens. I should see about connecting the two of them, comrades.

Mexican wrestling news website Mas Lucha reports that Gran Metalik has requested his release from WWE, feeling that WWE hasn't exactly been using him to his full potential by pairing him with a furry and making him a jobber for his entire career there. The next day, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer reported that WWE is likely to grant the release, which is a very astute observation by Comrade Dave since Vince McMahon literally said he would fire more people to overload AEW's roster on the last investor conference call.

Cody Rhodes may have been booed at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, but when it comes to social media, Comrade Cody doesn't take the haters personally. In an interview with TV Insider about his upcoming reality show, Rhodes said:

I try to reward the positive nature of social media because there is something good to it. I don't want to get into the toxicity of it, but I do know I'm going to keep moving forward and climbing the ladder. And if that offends anyone, then you will continue to be offended. There are a lot of do-nothing types that dominate the social space. They can kiss my ass because the ladder is there for me to climb. Mediocrity loves company, which is really what social media has become. That's why I try to highlight the positive and the good stuff you see. It's way easier than calling it quits there.

Your El Presidente feels almost exactly the same way about his critics on the internet, except instead of highlighting the positive, I have anyone who says anything bad about me rounded up by my secret police and executed by firing squad.

Heels star Stephen Amell took credit for all of AEW's success after attending AEW Dynamite Grand Slam live.

Absolutely blown away by the entire @AEW outfit. Grand Slam was a grand slam. And to think… all of this happened because I sold out the Sears Center in 2018. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So there you go, Chad McMahon. You can stop blaming Tony Khan for ruining your life and go after Arrow instead, completing your transformation into a comic book villain. Haw haw haw haw!

In more wrestling news, one podcaster went on another podcaster's podcast and revealed that AEW is planning to unveil a new women's title, the TBS Championship, soon.

AEW NEWS REPORT: @AndrewZarian reported some news today on my show. He said their will be a secondary Women's Championship on AEW and it will be a TBS Championship belt. Also make sure to give him a follow, he's been breaking a lot of news. — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Personally, your El Presidente is all in favor of a secondary women's championship for AEW, though naming it after a television network is weird when the vast majority of AEW's women's wrestling matches happen on AEW Dark! Haw haw haw!

As for the future of the TNT title, do not worry. Comrade Meltzer reports:

AEW Rampage staying on TNT in 2022 instead of moving to TBS. Dynamite still moving to TBS. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) September 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

That's all for today, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death!