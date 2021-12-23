Isiah Kassidy vs Jungle Boy on Rampage Will Involve Lots of Butt Stuff

The upcoming edition of AEW Rampage that will air on Christmas night will apparently feature a healthy dose of Yuletide ass pounding. According to a series of promos cut during night one of the Holiday Bash on AEW Dynamite last night, Isiah Kassidy of Private Party will be looking to "pound that ass" of Jungle Boy at the second night of the Holiday Bash, while Jungle Boy insists that he will not have his ass pounded and will instead shove a piece of coal up Kassidy's ass.

On AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, Matt Hardy, speaking on behalf of his clients, said: "Jurassic Express, what an adorable moment you shared with the Lucha Bros. And congratulations, you're the number one contender to the Tag Team Championships. But I want to see Private Party as the number one contenders. That's why for Christmas, Jungle Boy, this Saturday on Rampage, Isiah Kassidy is going to pound that ass and injure you."

"Hold on, I'm getting a phone call," Kassidy interrupted, pretending to listen to an imaginary phone. "Yeah. So you're saying all I do was take him out and we're the new number one contenders?"

"Jungle Boy, if you're injured, that means that no one contender status is deleted," Hardy confirmed.

Immediately afterward, Jungle Boy, backed by Jurassic Express, responded, "Isiah Kassidy, you think you're gonna pound my ass on Christmas night? I don't think so. Well, let me tell you what is gonna happen. We're gonna wake up on Christmas morning. We're gonna open some presents. I'm gonna hit the boards real quick and then we're coming to the arena, and I'm gonna bring a big old lump of coal and shove it right up your ass. And when I get done with you on Rampage, you're gonna be spitting out diamonds."

"You know, those two little dipshits, the Private Party, they can wear as many watches as they want," added Christian Cage. "It will never be their time as long as Jurassic Express is here. Now, you won't be leaving Rampage with our number one contender spot, but it is Christmas. So, Matt, you should get your guys something nice. Head on over to ShopAEW.com And get our limited edition Christmas T-shirt. Merry Christmas, guys!"



AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash will air on a special day and time, at 9PM Eastern on TNT on Christmas Day, December 25th.

