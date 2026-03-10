Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: IT, it: welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Co-Creator Aiming for "Greater" Season 2

It: Welcome to Derry co-creator/EP Andy Muschietti is looking for the second season to clear the high bar set by the HBO series' first season.

Article Summary It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 not yet greenlit, but HBO and creators are eager to move forward

Andy Muschietti promises Season 2 will surpass the high expectations set by a successful first season

Show plans to explore Pennywise’s non-linear experience of time and revisit Derry’s past cycles

Connection revealed between Marge and Richie Tozier, deepening ties to the original IT films

Here's what we know about the future of filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti and showrunners Jason Fuchs & Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry. The Muschiettis, Fuchs, Kane, and others have made it clear that they have a multi-season game plan in mind, and have shared that work was already underway to craft a second season. A little over a month ago, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, pushed back on the claims that the show is in "limbo" and offered a very positive update on where things stand (more on that below). So, while there isn't an official Season 2 green light yet, all signs seem to be pointing to that. That brings us to the 2026 Saturn Awards, with ScreenRant sharing a quick update on where things stand from Andy Muschietti during the awards ceremony's press conference. "We're very proud that the expectations are high after the first season. I think we're going to deliver something that is greater," he shared, though making it clear that details on the new season were still on lockdown.

"Let me say, not in limbo at all. Hardly. It was a huge success for us. And Andy [Muschietti] and Barbara [Muschietti] are hard at work trying to come up with an idea for a story they'd want to tell for another season. I would happily do it. One of the challenges is, there's not a book that you're basing it on, so it's invention. They want to make sure that they have a story they're excited to tell. So it's not limbo other than they need to land on something they're excited by creatively. We'll be there," Bloys shared at the end of January, saying in the nicest way possible that HBO was ready to drop a green light when the Muschiettis land on something that works for them creatively.

It: Welcome to Derry EP Offers More Insights Into Seasons 2 & 3 Plans

The exchange between Pennywise and Marge (Matilda Lawler) when Pennywise revealed a whole lot to Marge about what the future could hold – and a whole lot about how much more of a threat IT could be than we realized. A direct connection to the films was made by confirming fan speculation that Marge is the mother of Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader in the films). In addition, it added a new threat to Pennywise's arsenal: his ability to experience the past, present, and future at the same time in the moment. Could Pennywise be looking to change his fate in 2016?

Speaking with Variety, Andy Muschietti reaffirmed the plan to revisit the past over the next two seasons, assuming they become a reality, which would align with Pennywise's 27-year cycles. "Yeah, that was always the plan from the beginning. Our first pitch to Stephen King was to tell the story backwards. I can't say too much about the logic behind it, because I don't want to spoil it, but it has to do with how Pennywise experiences time in a non-linear way. We sort of hinted at it at the end of the season," Andy Muschietti shared. "We can only say the stuff that's already known, like it's in 1935, 27 years before Season 1, and it involves the massacre of the Bradley Gang from the books. It takes place during the Depression in Derry, and there are some new characters and some characters from this season as well, but younger versions of them."

Andy Muschietti also discussed the reasoning behind the Marge/Richie Tozier connection and what Pennywise's perspective on time could mean for The Official It: Welcome to Derry Podcast Season 1, with hosts Princess Weekes and Marc Bernardin.

Andy Muschietti on Making That Marge/Richie Tozier Connection: "First, let's talk about Marge being Richie's mom. This was one of the first things I thought of. I wanted to connect our group of Losers from the movies to this new group of kids. It's almost inevitable to do a connection there, but I did want one of the characters to be Richie's mom. And not reveal it until the very last episode. So that's that was a reason, whimsical really, because I can't find more explanations than creating a character in this new group that has the DNA of Rich or at least part of it, because we see her many times, she has verbal diarrhea, neurosis, and anxiety that Richie has that he copes with by being the funny kid. So part of that behavior, part of that personality, it's something that comes from his mom, and from a very early age we see it. And this is very much connected to the idea of telling the story backwards."

Andy Muschietti on How The Way IT Experiences Time "Brings Another Layer of Threat": "You know, this very genesis of this project, when we pitched it to Stephen King, was gonna be a story told backwards, and connects to my curiosity about a very specific mention in the book about IT not being a creature that experiences time in a linear way, like we humans do. I think it's only mentioned once in the book, and it's presented as more like a question, like a speculation. But you know, as many other things in IT, questions and speculations are truths. You know, that's the way that Stephen King has to express these things. He wants to keep things very mysterious and cryptic. So everything that he wants to say, he does it in question marks. So that is something that piqued my curiosity a lot. And given that we were creating a prequel where basically everybody knows that IT will die in 2016. What can we bring to this prequel that actually has people on the edge of their seats, even when they know that the monster is gonna die at the end? And this is the answer. There's another story, there's a hidden story where our monster is revealed to be traveling in a different direction of time. It brings another layer of threat."

