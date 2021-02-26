It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Actor on Who Made Gail So Snaily

While "Season 15 Watch" continues for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we're taking a break from Paddy's fivesome of Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito to check in with a member of the show's ensemble. During a visit to PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Mary Lynn Rajskub (24) was taken on a trip down career memory lane- with one of those stops being Gail the Snail. First introduced in the fifth season episode "The Gang Gives Frank an Intervention, Dennis (Howerton) and Dee's (Olson) cousin would make one interesting first impression with a "mashingly" brief sexual relationship with Frank (DeVito). Gail would go on to appear in two additional episodes, Season 9's "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs" and Season 13's "The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot."

After a good laugh over the particularly spit-tastic clip they chose (which you can check out below), Rajskub thinks she knows who to blame for Gail the Snail being so snaily. "Looking at this clip, I want to blame Charlie Day, for the spitting in particular," the actor exlained. Rajskub. "The three of them are so collaborative and when I showed up I didn't really pre-plan on how I was going to do the character… I remember I kept going back to the hair and makeup because we had to get that right line and I also didn't want to do a caricature of, like, a gross person."

While promoting the third season of A.P. Bio in the UK, Howerton explained to The Guardian how the series works to show the characters' flaws in a manner that shows them as they truly are, allowing the characters to be a target for satire because of them. "Certainly we've become a little bit more careful to make it clear that, while the characters can be misogynistic and racist and horrible, we the writers are not racist, misogynistic, and horrible people. If we were to do some of those episodes for the first time now, people would be like: 'Well, wait a minute, who are these people?' But people now know who we are, and they know that our intentions are actually to skewer this sort of behavior, not to celebrate it."

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Heading into last summer, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it, which we now know they clearly do) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come. "How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that," McElhenney explained. "The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"