It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Returns This December

So after weeks of reports, rumors, random speculation, way too much time doing the math to come up with our Season 15 premiere date prediction theory, and probably too damn close to a social media restraining order than we should be comfortable with, that time has come. FXX's Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito-starring FXX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia now has a return date for its record-setting 15th season. Were we right when we said that November 17th or are we writing this with deep layers of shame within our hearts? Of course, we're going to make you look after the following image buffer. We're building suspense…

So make sure to mark down on your calendars because that's when the doors to Paddy's will swing open again on Wednesday, December 1, with its first two episodes. Were we off by two weeks? Sure! But here's some cool key art to make up for it:

When the show returns, the gang finds themselves at a crossroads in this strange new world in the wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Day), Dennis (Howerton), Dee (Olson), and Frank (DeVito) to continue business as usual. They must also now face the music and decide who they'll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Wraps Season 15

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?

If you've been following our coverage over the past few months then you know that McElhenney offered our first look at Mac & Dennis going country via TikTok. McElhenney and Howerton were being carted to another location on the lot dressed in their "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band" garb as they roll along (and yes, there is a guest appearance from Day, too):