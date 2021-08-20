It's Always Sunny in Philadephia S15: Charlie Day Feels Right at Home

Okay, when it comes to the cast of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadephia, it's three down and two to go. By that, we mean we've heard from Rob McElhenney (who offered viewers a look at the cover of the S15E01 script), and Kaitlin Olson & Glenn Howerton (who are in the midst of a poop prank battle). This means we still need to hear from Charlie Day and Danny DeVito. Now with DeVito, he might be a bit busy taking on Nabisco on Twitter and having his account unverified. But Day took to Instagram today to officially signal his return, lounging on a very familiar sofa bed in a very familiar apartment.

As we mentioned earlier, McElhenney took to TikTok to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of the most recent season of A.P. Bio late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

