J.J. Abrams, Showtime Teaming for 4-Part UFO Documentry

J.J. Abrams will be beaming up to the UFO bandwagon – or should that be "bandsaucer?" – to produce a new 4-part documentary exploring our fascination with Unidentified Flying Objects for Showtime. He will be Executive Producer through his production company Bad Robot. The show will simply be titled UFO lest anyone has trouble remembering what it's called- with all 4 episodes premiering on Showtime on August 8th.

Never let it be said that Abrams doesn't have his finger on the zeitgeist. UFO enthusiasts have been abuzz since a recent announcement that the U.S. government is taking them seriously and will be releasing a report on their findings on the phenomenon soon.

The series will explore the clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies, and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas. This is the kind of thinking that has fueled decades of conspiracy theories and also shows like The X-Files. The current craze for UFOs came after a bombshell report from the New York Times in 2017 and the New Yorker more recently, which highlighted how the Pentagon began taking the existence of UFOs seriously after footage emerged that navy pilots had been seeing unidentified objects in the sky for a long time. UFOs are after all the stuff of Science Fiction, Cold War paranoia and have been around and unknown for such a long time that of course, they would be another Mystery Box for Abrams.

UFO is directed by Mark Monroe (Icarus) and Paul Crowder (Riding Giants), and produced by Abram's company Bad Robot and Glen Zipper of his Zipper Bros Films. The two companies previously worked together on Netflix's limited series Challenger: The Final Flight. UFO is executive produced by Abrams, Zipper, Mark Monroe, and Sean Stuart along with Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot. The series is co-executive produced by Kevin Lincoln and produced by Maren Domzalski and Paul McGuire.

