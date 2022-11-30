James Gunn Keeps Spotify Wrapped from Spoiling "Secret DC Project"

As the pop culture universe awaits word on what DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran have in store for the future of the DCU at Warner Bros. Discovery, Gunn has been doing an excellent job with social media outreach to address a ton more questions & concerns than I was expecting considering Gunn's running 24/7 (don't forget that he's also still promoting his & Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special). But before we get to a recap of some of the intel that Gunn dropped over the past week, we wanted to pass along just how close we came to getting a big clue about Gunn's "next, secret DC project." And we actually have Spotify to thank for it (though it still doesn't come close to making up for Joe Rogan).

So we've reached that time of the year when Spotify offers users a visual breakdown of their past year in music, from what they liked to what they've listened to the most to their favorite genre of music. And it's something that folks then post on social media to see what everyone's listening to, making it a pretty cool community event. And it was something that Gunn was ready to do, too… until he realized that two songs from his "Top 5" would've been ten-ton clues to what was to come. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from earlier today sharing what he could of his Spotify Wrapped… but let's be honest? At this point, the only thing we're thinking about is what those two songs are. Gunn? If you're reading this? Just hum us a few bars. We might be able to "Name That Tune" in five notes…

I want to share my full #SpotifyWrapped but it has two songs in the top 5 from my next, secret DC project! But here's what I can share… pic.twitter.com/mqzCwGk0zY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

James Gunn Offers Some Early DCU Thoughts & Details

Earlier this week, Gunn reaffirmed via Twitter his & Safran's commitment to having the DCU stretch across a number of different mediums. "Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation)," Gunn wrote in response to a DCU fan's question. But that wasn't all, as Gunn also shared a little clarity on the direction of the new DCU (though the overall DCU "Bible" isn't expected for reportedly another month or so).

First up, Gunn confirmed that some animated films will fit into DCU canon and that there will be some animated & live-action projects that exist outside of the main DCU (with 2D & 3D animation planned). When asked about the comics side of things, Gunn tweeted, "Very open communication. As everyone knows, I'm a huge comic book fan & I hope everything we do will lead to more people reading [DC Comics] (& vice versa). But Peter & I are not in charge of the comics – just all filmed DC entertainment." In addition, Gunn confirmed that he "will continue writing & directing select DC projects."

And Gunn & Safran haven't forgotten about the gamers out there, also confirming that games will also be more connected to the DCU. And as for anything Broadway or live theater, it appears that would be apart from the main DCU, too. Gunn also tweeted that it would be "surprising if you didn't hear at least a little more before" San Diego Comic-Con 2023 regarding his & Safran's DCU "Bible."

As for characters that fans have been pitching, Gunn revealed that "interestingly, Booster [Gold] was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they'd most like to see on screen. I'm not creating stories by public vote, but I found it fascinating nevertheless." And speaking of "Booster Gold," that seems like the perfect segue into some love Gunn showed Campaign #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow for its creative pitch to Gunn to keep DC's Legends of Tomorrow in mind (as well as a proper end to the Arrowverse, if that's the case) involving Rocket & Groot crossing over from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films and an appearance from Beebo (with @sylverfysh_ and @asineth responsible for the artwork and concept):

