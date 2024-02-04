Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, brave and the bold, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman, superman legacy

James Gunn on "Totally False" Batman Casting Rumor: No Script Yet

DC Studios' James Gunn shut down another Batman casting rumor as "totally false," adding there isn't a script yet for The Brave and the Bold.

When you're DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, and you're in the middle of creating a new DCU with partner Peter Safran, you know that a lot of plates are going to need to be kept spinning at the same time. Except that plate-spinning is actually easier because you usually don't have a million people hanging around each plate, throwing questions & rumors at you in hopes of a response. The last time Gunn was hit with a question about his DCU's Batman (as opposed to Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe), it was in regards to The Dark Knight being introduced during the writer/director's David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane)-starring Superman: Legacy (not in the script so not going to happen).

For this go-around, Gunn was asked about the rumors that an actor is about to be announced as Batman for The Brave and the Bold. As you're about to see, it's a rumor that keeps finding its way to Gunn in question form – and while he doesn't know where it's coming from, Gunn makes it clear that the casting rumblings are "totally false." In fact, Gunn added, "We don't have a script yet." If there's one point that Gunn & Safran have both emphasized from the start of their run is how the script serves as the foundation for casting and other decisions.

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

