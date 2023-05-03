James Gunn Submitted Superman: Legacy Draft Ahead of Writers' Strike Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn submitted the first draft of the film's script ahead of the WGA/AMPTP strike.

With the entertainment industry facing the second day of the WGA/AMPTP strike, we've been getting updates on which projects are being impacted by it and to what degrees. One of those big-name projects is DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written & directed by studio co-head James Gunn. With pre-production and casting underway, we're learning exclusively from The Wrap that Gunn submitted the first draft days before the strike was underway (with full production reportedly not expected to start until early 2024).

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."