Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E28: Going Out with A Bang

Did Angelina wrap up her problems with Snooki before the end of the season? What's the point of a gender reveal party when everybody already knows the gender? And did Angelina really try to murder her husband on live TV? The season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired this week, and this review will answer all those questions and more.

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, and I have to say, that weather dominator device I instructed my state scientists to build doesn't seem so stupid an idea now, does it?? This week's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation wrapped up a season that certainly had its ups and downs, but it's the same as in wrestling: the only thing people really remember is the main event. So did Jersey Shore stick the landing?

With J-Woww's birthday party finally over, it was almost time for the roommates to leave the Poconos resort and return to their normal lives. But before that happened, Jenny wanted to plan a double baby shower for Mike and Lauren and Deena and Chris. She invited Vinny's mom, who brought the chicken cutlets and set up a party in a hotel conference room. The first order of business for the night: dealing with the drama between Snooki and Angelina.

As you know, comrades, when Snooki gets drink, she behaves badly, and in a massive retcon, in recent years, Snooki has claimed all of her worst drunken actions are not her own responsibility, but the fault of an alternate personality that takes over her body when she gets too drunk: Dren. As Jenni and Deena tried to convey to Nicole the awful things she'd done and said to Angelina at the birthday party, Snooki simply dismissed those things as Dren's fault and claimed not to remember.

When Angelina arrived at the shower, she and Snooki avoided eye contact for most of the event but eventually had to sit down together. Believe me, comrades, I know what that's like. I once had a long-running feud with Muammar Gaddafi that started because we wore the same purple outfit to a beheading. Getting the two of us to talk took a lot of convincing by our mutual friend Putin, but once we got together, we laughed off all the attempted assassinations and coup fomenting like it was old times. For Snooki and Angelina, it was not so simple, because Angelina did want Snooki to take responsibility for her actions, but years of the rest of the cast going along with the Dren thing made that difficult. In the end, Snooki did apologize and even admit in a confessional that Dren "is literally me," and the two were able to put the mess behind them and get wasted and slippy together once again, just like me and Muammar!

Following the shower, The Situation had one last surprise for the roommates: a gender reveal. Of course, that he would want to do a gender reveal was confusing, considering everyone at the shower knew the baby was a boy, and even learned that he would be called Romeo Sorrentino. The party was decorated in blue with "it's a boy" plastered everywhere, including, as Angelina's Chris pointed out, on Mike's own hoodie. But Mike insisted and the gang followed him outside where the hotel staff had constructed a wall in the middle of a snowfield.

Mike declared that to complete his comeback, he would have a rematch with the wall that knocked him out in Italy so many years ago. So he stood back and ran through this wall, causing an explosion of blue powder and coating himself in the substance. The rest of the roommates were given hand cannons to set off at the right moment, also shooting blue powder into the air. But Angelina had trouble getting hers to fire, and when she eventually did, it was directly into her husband's face.

As Chris writhed on the ground complaining that the powder had exploded into his eyes, the roommates called for paramedics and accused Angelina of purposely trying to kill her husband. "She wouldn't have done that to her side piece in Old Bridge," they proclaimed as Angelina, ostensibly a former paramedic herself, insisted that her husband was fine. Despite the drama, once the hotel medics did arrive and convince Chris to open his eyes, it turned out he was totally fine after all. Line of the night went to Pauly D, who, as the carnage unfolded around him, quipped, "Y'all act like you've never seen a gender reveal party before."

The show ended with a montage of the events that would take place in the months following filming, including Vinny moving to LA, Jenni and Zack planning their wedding, and Lauren and Deena each giving birth to their babies. As we know from the news that broke this week, and as we knew because they were already filming, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return for a fifth season. But before then, in two weeks, Floribama Shore and Double Shot at Love will return, so there will be plenty for Jersey Shore fans to do on Jerzdays for the foreseeable future.

Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation had its ups and downs, mostly due to stretching the show to its limits while filming in empty buildings during a pandemic that prevented the show from displaying one of its best qualities: the Jersey Shore guidos interacting with regular people in the real world. It also suffered from needing to cut out a lot of the storylines involving Ronnie due to his domestic violence arrest right before the season premiered. With the world mostly opened back up (even if the pandemic seems far from over), your El Presidente has high hopes for the next season of Jersey Shore. And as for this episode, it did make up for a lot of the things the season lacked with the raw humor of the cast interactions along with the feel-good ending that put the entire family back together after years of drama (well, except for Sammi, of course, also Ron's fault).

I'll be back in two weeks, comrades, to review Floribama Shore and Double Shot at Love. Until then, remember: socialism or death!

