Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Hulk Hogan, jesse ventura, wrestling

Jesse Ventura Calls Out Hulk Hogan Over 1980s WWE Union Busting

Comrades! El Presidente here with Jesse Ventura's explosive accusations against Hulk Hogan, revealing a tale of WWE union-busting and political intrigue.

Article Summary Jesse Ventura accuses Hulk Hogan of union-busting in 1980s WWE and betraying wrestlers' interests.

Ventura supports Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in a political face-off against Trump and Hogan.

Hogan's betrayal aligns him with anti-union Republicans, tarnishing his legacy among workers.

Ventura recalls Trump's past support for his political ambitions, adding irony to their current divide.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my gold-plated wrestling ring deep within the secret bunker beneath my presidential palace. Today, we delve into a tale of betrayal and political intrigue that would make even my old friend Fidel Castro's beard curl with excitement! In the world of professional wrestling, where the lines between reality and theatrics blur like the vision of a CIA operative after a night of mojitos, a new drama has unfolded. Jesse "The Body" Ventura, former governor of Minnesota and WWE Hall-of-Famer, has body-slammed his old rival Hulk Hogan with accusations that would make even the most hardened KGB agent blush!

You see, comrades, it appears that the Hulkster, that icon of American excess and questionable tanning practices, has aligned himself with none other than WWE Hall-of-Famer and former President Donald Trump. This unholy alliance was on full display at the recent Republican National Convention, where Hogan presumably advised Trump on the finer points of ripping shirts and pointing dramatically at the camera.

But fear not, my socialist-leaning friends! For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, as my old physics tutor Mikhail Gorbachev used to say. Jesse Ventura, ever the rebel, has thrown his support behind the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and her VP running mate, Ventura's fellow Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. It's like watching two tag teams square off in the political ring, with Ventura and Harris facing Trump and Hogan in a steel cage match for the very soul of America!

But why, you may ask, is there such bad blood between these two muscular icons of 1980s wrestling? Well, comrades, strap yourselves in because this story has more twists than a Soviet gymnastics routine!

In a recent interview with Al Sharpton on MSNBC, Ventura dropped a bombshell that would make even my secret uranium enrichment program look tame. As transcribed by our comrades at Fightful, Ventura proclaimed:

It doesn't surprise me because when I was in wrestling in the 80s, I tried to unionize wrestling. It was Hulk Hogan who cut my legs out from under me. Hulk Hogan went to Vince McMahon, ratted me out, and subsequently, later on, cost me my job. It doesn't surprise me to see Hogan with the Republicans because Hogan is as anti-union as you can get. There is still not a union in professional wrestling. The reason I tried to do it. I was in an elevator and ran into Gene Upshaw, the great guard from the Oakland Raiders. Big Gene raised his finger up and looked at me and said, 'You boys need to form a union.' I tried to do it and it was Hulk Hogan that ratted me out to Vince McMahon and subsequently I was fired and lost my job.

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with The American CIA, it's that you never rat out your comrades! Hulk Hogan's betrayal of the workers' struggle is a stain on his legacy that not even the reddest bandana can cover up. As a staunch supporter of workers' rights (except, of course, when it comes to my own personal onyx mines), I find this behavior most distressing.

But the plot, like the muscles of these aging wrestlers, only thickens! In a twist worthy of the most convoluted telenovela, as you may recall, Donald Trump himself once offered to bankroll a Ventura presidential run. Picture this, comrades: It's WrestleMania XX in 2004, and amidst the smell of sweat and hair gel, a fateful conversation takes place in front of the crowd, live on PPV. As previously reported here on Bleeding Cool:

"If I were to get back into politics, could I expect your moral and financial support?" Ventura asked Trump.

"100%," the future President of the United States replied without hesitation. "You know that. 100%."

"You know what? I think we might need a wrestler in the White House…" Ventura told the crowd to massive applause.

Oh, the irony! It's thicker than the stack of rubles I use as a doorstop! Little did they know then that it would be the longtime Vince McMahon associate, Trump, himself who would become the first wrestling-affiliated president since Abraham Lincoln (though let us not forget that the great Jimmy Carter was also a huge fan of the sport, hailing from the wrestling stronghold of Georgia, and often practicing his signature "Peanut Farmer's Elbow" on unsuspecting diplomats).

As your benevolent dictator and part-time wrestling commentator, I must say that this political drama is more entertaining than the time Fidel Castro and I had a "loser leaves the island" match in Havana. The alliances shift, the betrayals cut deep, and the promos are as fiery as ever. Who will come out on top in this political Royal Rumble? Will Ventura's accusations against Hogan lead to a revival of his unionization efforts? And most importantly, when will someone finally give me, El Presidente, a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship?

Only time will tell, comrades. But one thing is certain: in the world of politics and professional wrestling, you never know when someone might turn heel or face. As for me, I'll be watching from my secret bunker, ready to declare myself the winner regardless of the outcome. Until next time, keep your suplexes strong and your socialist ideals stronger!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!