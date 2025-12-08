Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Signs 1-Year ABC Extension: Will It Be His Final Run?

Late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel signed a one-year extension that will keep him on ABC through May 2027. Will this be his final run?

Just when Donald Trump, FCC Chair Brendan Carr, Nexstar, and Sinclair thought they had seen the last of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over comments regarding the individual who killed conservative activist and advisor Charlie Kirk, Disney-owned ABC finally saw the light and returned Kimmel to our screens. Now, they will have to deal with having Kimmel around at least through May 2027, as the comedian has signed a one-year extension. Kimmel returns tonight with Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another, All's Fair), and musical guest Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend.

Shortly after the news hit, Kimmel took to social media to post, "I am pleased to announce another no-talent year!" (though we have a feeling he will have more to say tonight at the top of his show). With the deal being for a single year, rumblings have been getting louder that this could be Kimmel's final year.

Based on Nielsen numbers, Kimmel's return episode drew 6.26 million viewers. Breaking that down into demo groups, Kimmel's return show pulled a 0.87 rating among Adults 18-49 (approximately 1.18 million viewers), its best score for a regular weeknight episode since March 2015. Those numbers are more than three times higher than what the show averaged during the second quarter of this year. Between April and June, the late-night show averaged 1.77 million viewers over seven days of viewing (not including streaming) – that didn't include streaming but did include those now-MIA Nexstar and Sinclair stations.

For those who checked it out on YouTube, you were definitely not alone. The first 28 minutes of Kimmel's return show were posted on YouTube shortly after airing. At the time when Nielsen's preliminary numbers were released, the video had broken past the 15.5 million mark (YouTube considers 30 seconds or more of a video being played as a view), a record for the late-night host's monologue. When other social media views were factored in, the Disney-owned network noted that Kimmel's monologue had more than 26 million online views (and counting) at that time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!