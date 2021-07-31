John Cena and Roman Reigns Make it Official for SummerSlam

John Cena and Roman Reigns are officially set to go head-to-head at WWE SummerSlam in August. Cena signed his name to the contract on WWE Smackdown this week, though he wasn't the person originally meant to sign. Finn Balor was ostensibly set for a SummerSlam showdown with the Head of the Table, but the contract signing between Balor and Reigns was interrupted by the destitute Baron Corbin, who earlier in the night revealed that his recent string of bad luck has made him sexually impotent. After Corbin incapacitated Balor, but before Corbin could sign the contract for a SummerSlam match with Reigns, Cena interrupted, delivered an Attitude Adjustment to the beleaguered former Ratings King of Friday Nights, and signed the contract himself.

Sure, you might be saying to yourself: how the heck any of that make for a legally binding contract? But when you consider what WWE is able to get away with with the contracts they sign with "independent contractors," these kinds of shenanigans pale in comparison. And so, Cena vs. Reigns is now official for SummerSlam, the culmination of WWE's Summer of Cena plans. But will Finn Balor be happy with a grudge match with Corbin instead of the Universal Championship shot he was promised? Well, he'll go along with whatever he's scripted to go along with, brother.

In other news, now that the main event is set, WWE has released the official poster for SummerSlam. From a press release on WWE.com:

Your official SummerSlam poster is here. The Universal Title will be on the line at Your Summer Vacation Destination when 16-time World Champion John Cena challenges The Head of the Table Roman Reigns. One of the greatest Superstars in WWE history steps onto Reigns' so-called "Island of Relevancy" against the dominant Head of the Table at Your Summer Vacation Destination! Don't miss SummerSlam on Saturday, Aug. 21, streaming at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.