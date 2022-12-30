John Cena Marks WWE SmackDown Return Tonight For Final Show Of 2022

While tomorrow night's New Year's Eve will see fireworks worldwide, WWE is planning for their last show of 2022 to go out with a bang! And just how are they planning on pulling that off? By promising a huge main event match on tonight's SmackDown on FOX with today's biggest star in the industry, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and a returning icon and current Hollywood star John Cena.

Tonight's SmackDown will see The Bloodline members Roman Reigns and "honorary Uce" Sami Zayn taking on Kevin Owens and a returning John Cena in the main event. WWE clearly wanted a big show to go out on this year, and you can't get much bigger than that these days. Let's see what WWE.com has to officially say about the big main event match:

Tonight, John Cena will make his long-awaited return as he teams with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Cena and Owens have been opponents on several occasions, but they will need to combine forces in order to take down Reigns and Zayn.

Zayn and Owens have been at odds in recent weeks with a backstage altercation on the Dec. 16 edition of SmackDown, which convinced The Head of the Table to request a tag match to put an end to KO. His plan backfired, though, as it was revealed that The Cenation Leader would be teaming up with his previous rival.

You do not want to miss this jam-packed SmackDown as Cena returns to the ring for the first time since SummerSlam 2021! Cena and Owens take on Reigns and Zayn tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX!

Along with that, tonight we will also see Sheamus battle Solo Sikoa in singles action, while Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.