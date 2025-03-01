Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, John Cena, recaps, the rock, wrestling, WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena Turns Heel After Winning Elimination Chamber Match

The Chadster can't believe what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber! John Cena won, then stabbed Cody in the back to join The Rock! Tony Khan could NEVER!

Article Summary John Cena stuns audiences with a shocking heel turn following his epic win at the WWE Elimination Chamber event.

Explosive match action unfolds as Cena, Cody, Punk, and Rollins deliver unmatched WWE storytelling thrills.

The Rock and Travis Scott add star power, igniting unforgettable moments during the high-octane arena clash.

WWE brilliance outshines AEW with dramatic twists, proving why the best storytelling ultimately wins the day.

The Chadster was absolutely blown away by WWE Elimination Chamber tonight! 🤯 What an absolutely incredible premium live event that once again proves why WWE is literally the greatest entertainment company in the history of the world! 🏆 The Chadster is still shaking with excitement over what went down, especially with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock! 💯

Let The Chadster tell you about the men's Elimination Chamber match, which was just so perfectly booked. 🔥 Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre started things off with incredible intensity, showing why WWE superstars are the greatest athletes in the world. 💪 Then we had Damian Priest, Logan Paul, John Cena, and CM Punk entering the fray in that order! 👏

The elimination order was absolutely brilliant storytelling! 📚 Drew McIntyre getting eliminated first was such a shocking moment that The Chadster literally spit out his White Claw seltzer all over the television! 😲 Logan Paul eliminating Priest with that amazing frog splash from the top of the pod was exactly the kind of spectacular moment that Tony Khan wishes AEW could produce! 🙄

When Punk eliminated Paul with a GTS, the crowd went wild, but The Chadster was mostly thinking about how much better WWE's version of the Elimination Chamber is compared to anything AEW has ever done. 😤 AEW's cage matches are just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 👎

The final three of Cena, Punk, and Rollins was absolutely epic! 🔥 The way they played on their history together showed the kind of multi-layered storytelling that only WWE can execute. 📈 The callbacks to the Punk and Cena feud were chef's kiss and The Chadster was literally crying tears of joy watching this masterpiece unfold. 😭

When John Cena made CM Punk pass out with the STF to win the match after Rollins, already eliminated, hit a stomp on Punk, The Chadster jumped up from his couch and screamed so loud that Keighleyanne came running in to see what was wrong! 😂 The Chadster explained how John Cena just won the Elimination Chamber and earned a shot at Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster knows she was secretly impressed though, because who wouldn't be? 🤷‍♂️

But that wasn't even the most shocking part of WWE Elimination Chamber! 😱 After the match, The Rock showed up with global entertainment superstar Travis Scott to confront Cody Rhodes! 🌟 The Chadster has never seen anything so cool in his entire life! 🤩 Travis Scott was just standing there smoking something while The Rock demanded Cody's soul! 😈

The Chadster couldn't believe it when Cody Rhodes told The Rock to "Go F*** Yourself"! 😲 The Chadster's jaw literally hit the floor! 😱 And then, in what has to be the greatest moment in television history, John Cena applauded Cody… only to turn heel and deliver a devastating low blow! 😱 John Cena turning heel after all these years is the kind of long-term storytelling that AEW could never dream of pulling off! 🔄

This was clearly part of WWE's decades-long plan that is finally paying off. 🧠 This is why Triple H is a creative genius and Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

Speaking of Tony Khan… 👀 Last night The Chadster had another nightmare about him. The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the Elimination Chamber structure, feeling the wind in The Chadster's hair while blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth. 🚗 Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared inside one of the pods, pressing his face against the glass and fogging it up with his breath. 😰 He was writing "AEW > WWE" with his finger in the condensation while making intense eye contact with The Chadster. 👁️ The Chadster tried to drive away, but the Miata turned into a giant White Claw can that was rolling around the chamber! 🥫 Tony Khan broke out of the pod and started chasing The Chadster, shouting "Your soul belongs to AEW now! It belongs to the sickos." 😱 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. Why won't Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster?! 😤

After witnessing John Cena's historic win and heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Chadster was so overcome with emotion that he ran outside completely naked, shouting about this amazing storyline! 🏃‍♂️ The Chadster's neighbors called the police, and now The Chadster is hiding in some bushes as they're about to release the K-9 units! 🐕 The Chadster is pretty sure these dogs are on Tony Khan's payroll, but it was all worth it for John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock! 💯

As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast last week, "WWE's storytelling makes Shakespeare look like a kindergartner scribbling with crayons, while AEW's booking is like watching monkeys throw feces at a wall hoping something sticks." 🎭 Eric Bischoff absolutely has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 👍

The Chadster thanks you for following his unbiased coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber tonight! 🙏 Remember, Bleeding Cool is the only place to get unfiltered, unbiased, objective wrestling journalism. 📰 The Chadster hopes Travis Scott will produce an All Star cover of Smash Mouth – that would be the most ambitious crossover in entertainment history! 🎵

Auughh man! So unfair that The Chadster has to end this article now! 😩 The Chadster could literally talk about John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber all day long! 🕒 But The Chadster hears police sirens getting closer, so it's time to go! 🚨

