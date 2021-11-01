John Oliver Calls Out Mitt Romney For Ted Lasso By Going Ted Lasso

Last week, we covered how Utah Senator Mitt Romney dressed up & posted videos of himself as the lead character from Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso (with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema also taking a break from not getting anything done) and how it's pretty clear evidence that Mitt doesn't understand the show or Jason Sudeikis' character in any way, shape, or form. Well, we're glad to know that we're in some impressive company when it comes to that view, with HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver also calling out the pair for a move he describes as, "very 'homeroom teachers dressed as the most popular kids in school.'"

Oliver shifted the focus to Mitt pushing back against President Joe Biden's proposed "billionaire tax" that's included in the still-being-negotiated Build Back Better bill, with Mitt arguing it would "force" wealthy folks to buy paintings and things like that instead of investing. In response, Oliver did look to Mitt's on-screen-alter-ego-in-his-mind for just the right words. "Not to sound too much like Mitt's hero Ted Lasso, but Mitt must be made of wood and yapping on the owl because that man is cuckoo like a clock. Is he Dora the Explorer on an acid trip because he just can't stop licking Boots."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Homelessness: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=liptMbjF3EE&t=32s)

Here's a look back at Romney's tweets from last week just so you can deal with the same levels of uncomfortable butt-puckering that come from watching someone who truly does not get it… as we did:

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can't lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As @TedLasso says, "Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain't warmed up properly, something real bad could happen." pic.twitter.com/Z93fzp2TC5 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Back in 2012, Sudeikis was a guest on Conan O'Brien's late-night talk show when he offered these essential tips when it came to playing Romney. One of his key takeaways? That if you can find a wind to work a voice mash-up that sounds equal parts George Clooney and Eddie Murphy's "Nasal White Guy," you're good to go:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jason Sudeikis' Tips On Playing Mitt Romney | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxELvMDXaVY)

In the following take on a 2021 Town Hall Presidential Debate, SNL's Aidy Bryant plays moderator Candy Crowley as Romney (Sudeikis) and Barack Obama (Jay Pharoah) take questions from a number of undecided Long Island voters (Fred Armisen, Bill Hader & Tom Hanks):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2012 Town Hall Presidential Debate – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qyIxXA0k3c)

Of course, the one standout moment from Romney's long political history came during the 2012 Presidential campaign at a campaign stop in Jacksonville, Florida. Ladies and gentlemen, we proudly present to you… "The 'Who Let the Dogs Out?' Tapes (dear lord if there was ever someone who needed to stay away from anything having to do with dogs…):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mitt Romney – Who Let the Dogs Out? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0cOI2UYvu0)