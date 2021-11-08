Judy Bagwell, Mother Of Buff Bagwell & Star Of WCW Match, Has Died

Sad news to report for fans of WCW's later years today, as the star of one of their most infamous matches ever has passed away. Judy Bagwell, both real-life and on-screen mother of WCW star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell, passed away this past Friday at the age of 78. Her son informed the world of her passing this afternoon on his official Twitter account, where he said she had been battling Dementia at the end of her life.

In a series of tweets, her son Buff Bagwell said the following this afternoon in announcing the passing of his mother:

"It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away. Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her over the years, and have kept her in your prayers during her battle with dementia. Judy Bagwell was 78. RIP Judy 1943-2021"

Judy Bagwell started appearing on WCW in 1998 and was even one-half of the WCW Tag Team Champions with Rick Steiner.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick Steiner reveals Judy Bagwell as the other half of the Tag Team Champions: Nitro, Nov. 9, 1998 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jH2Mb8NCsf4)

But if there is one thing Judy Bagwell will always be remembered for, it, of course, will be for being the centerpiece for one of the most infamous matches in WCW history, the "Judy Bagwell On A Forklift" match from WCW New Blood Rising in 2000. The match is considered the denouement of Vince Russo's time as head of creative for WCW and featured her son battling the late, great Chris Kanyon in a match where Buff Bagwell had to retrieve his mother from the forklift or she would be forced to serve as Kanyon's valet going forward.

Judy Bagwell made many WCW appearances in the late 90s and despite the varying quality of the segments she was involved in, she was always a good sport and was well-loved by fans.