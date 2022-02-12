Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Confirmed for 2023; Gege Akutami Posts Message

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen knew something was in the air when it came to the second season of the global hit anime series, especially with the anime film dominating overseas and about to do the same here. Last month, MBS television channel Yōichi Mushiaki left them with a ten-ton teaser when asked about how things were looking with a possible Season 2: "I think we can provide a development that will meet expectations." Along with that cliffhanger, the anime film's website revealed that there would be an "important announcement" during a special screening of the film on Saturday to celebrate the franchise's global success. Well, those teases and promises panned out in a big way, with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 officially confirmed and manga creator Gege Akutami releasing a special illustration & message for the readers, viewers, and entire production team to celebrate the news and thank them for their support:

Currently in production and with MAPPA returning as the anime studio, the anime is expected to return to Japanese TV screens in 2023 (though no specific date was revealed). As reported by Anime News Network, the news was delivered during the event via a surprise appearance from voice actor Junya Enoki aka Yuji Itadori. Popping out of a box that had been wheeled onto the stage, Enoki wore a sash that celebrated the film's success on the front while also announcing the second season on the back (with a screen card displayed above the cast confirming the 2023 premiere). Premiering in October 2020, the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime ran for 24 episodes and was streamed outside of Asia by Crunchyroll (which also has streamed dubs of the anime in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German). Now that the second season has been confirmed and already in production, let the social media stalking for details and first-looks begin!