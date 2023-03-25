Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sets July Debut; Teaser & Details Released With Season 2 premiering on July 6th, here's a look at the early teaser for Jujutsu Kaisen that was released during AnimeJapan 2023.

The release date for the upcoming second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was announced at AnimeJapan 2023 this weekend. Along with it, a new trailer was also unveiled (following the release of the key art from a couple of days ago). The upcoming season will follow after a very successful first season, which premiered in 2020 and focuses on Yuji Itadori, who is looking to exorcise the curse, Sukuna, under the mentorship of Satoru Gojo, and the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a prequel that premiered on 2021 focusing on Yuta.

On Friday, a new key visual was released advising that more information about Jujutsu Kaisen would be provided at AnimeJapan 2023. The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be premiering on July 6th, with the date announced along with the new director and cast. Along with it, we got a very special treat— the release of the trailer for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which gives us a look into a younger version of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, as well as Toji Fushiguro in action.

Gojo is looking as bright-eyed and confident as usual, even more arrogantly so. The music in the trailer really gave me old-school anime vibes with the piano. As excited as I am to see Gojo and Geto because, let's be real, our hearts can barely take it— I am most thrilled to see Toji in action. The second season will run in two cours. It seems the anime will follow the manga and will go over the Gojo's past and the Shibuya Incident arcs. As much as I wish to discuss, I will not be spoiling the awesomeness that awaits, but very much looking forward to what is coming. The production team for the second season will include the following:

Director: Shouta Goshozono

Series Composer: Hiroshi Seko

Character Design: Tadashi Hiramatsu, Sayaka Koiso

Assistant Director: Ryota Aikei

Art Director: Junichi Higashi

Color Design: Eiko Matsushima

CGI Producer: Yusuke Tannawa

3DCG Director: Daisuke Ishikawa

Compositing: Teppei Ito

Editing: Keisuke Yanagi

Music: Yoshimasa Terui

Sound Director: Yasunori Ebina

Sound Production: dugout

Animation Production: MAPPA

And the cast members for the new season are:

Satoru Gojo, voiced by Yuichi Nakamura (Hawks in My Hero Academia)

(Hawks in My Hero Academia) Suguru Geto, voiced by Takahiro Sakurai (Reigen in Mob Psycho 100)

(Reigen in Mob Psycho 100) Shoko Ieiri, voiced by Aya Endo (Komugi in Hunter x Hunter (2011))

(Komugi in Hunter x Hunter (2011)) Riko Amanai, voiced by Anna Nagase (Ushio in Summer Time Rendering)

(Ushio in Summer Time Rendering) Toji Fushiguro, voiced by Takehito Koyasu (Zeke in Attack on Titan)