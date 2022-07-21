Jungle Boy Returns on AEW Dynamite… Whose Side is Luchasaurus On?

Jungle Boy made his return on AEW Dynamite last night, seeking revenge on Christian Cage during the second week of Fyter Fest. Jungle Boy has been out of action since being brutally attacked by Cage after Jurassic Express lost the AEW Tag Team Championships to the Young Bucks at Road Rager in June. Since then, Luchasaurus has been teaming with Cage while adopting a darker persona.

However, Luchasaurus was conflicted when Jungle Boy came out after Cage and Luchasaurus defeated the Varsity Blonds in a squash match. Ultimately, Luchasaurus stood with Jungle Boy, who chased Cage out of the arena.

But does this mean that Luchasaurus has rejoined his former partner? Or is it just a setup to allow him to turn on Jungle Boy in more dramatic faction at a later date? We'll have to wait and see.

Luchasaurus has made his choice and Christian Cage is livid! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/kjZC30h4tW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Next week's AEW Dynamite, a special episode titled Fight for the Fallen, will feature Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Championship, as well as Thunder Rosa defending the AEW Women's Championship against Miyu Yamashita. But before that, Fyter Fest concludes on AEW Rampage this Friday. That event will see a rap battle between The Gunn Club's Austin Gunn and The Acclaimed's Max Caster. Also on Rampage, Lee Moriarity will face Dante Martin. Additionally, Christopher Daniels will take on Jay Lethal. Former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page will team with The Dark Order's John Silver to face The Butcher and The Blade. And Britt Baker and Jamie Hayer will be in tag team action against unnamed opponents. AEW Rampage airs on Friday at 10/9C on TNT.

Then on Saturday, Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor will air on PPV and stream on Bleacher Report and Fite. On the pre-show, Willow Nightingale will take on Allysin Kay. Then, on the main cart, Dalton Castle and The Boys will challenge The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Championships. Wheeler Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Serena Deeb will challenge Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's Championship. Samoa Joe will defend the ROH Television Championship against Jay Lethal. FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a 2 out of 3 falls match. And Claudio Castagnoli will challenge Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship. Death Before Dishonor kicks off at 7PM (for the pre-show) on Saturday, July 23rd.

