Justified: Olyphant on Deadwood Helping "City Primeval" Return Happen Timothy Olyphant on how Deadwood return may have "nudged" Justified: City Primeval to happen & interest in more U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Yesterday, we had a chance to check in with FX and showrunners Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval, with U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens himself, Timothy Olyphant, and Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vivian Olyphant, and executive producer Sarah Timberman taking part in a panel during the world premiere on Thursday night at the ATX TV Festival's opening night. And when it came to the question of the actor taking back Raylan's badge & gun for more action post-"City Primeval," Olyphant made it clear that he would "show up." Now, thanks to Indie Wire, we're learning what Olyphant thinks about returning to roles like Raylan and Seth Bullock for 2019's HBO's Deadwood: The Movie, how the latter may have had an impact on the former happening, and how important the writers have been in making these returns worthwhile.

When it comes to revisiting Raylan and Seth, Olyphant approaches it the same way he would "any great part or any great opportunity." In fact, Olyphant offers up the theory that the HBO series returning for a wrap-up film may have "nudged" the idea of Raylan Givens returning forward. "As far as 'Deadwood' versus ['Justified'], I never thought 'Deadwood' would happen. I didn't honestly quite think I wanted it to happen, and it was such a lovely experience. Perhaps it nudged ['Justified: City Primeval']." And after hearing just how close Olyphant is with a number of folks from the original series – especially the writers – it's easy to see why Olyphant would want to always keep the door open for more Raylan. "I stay in touch with a lot of the folks on this show. I stay in touch with the writers. We always talk about wanting to do it. I just love them. I love the collaboration. I look forward to the opportunity to be in the room with them. They don't necessarily look forward to the opportunity to meet me in a room, but I love it," Olyphant shared. "I would do it again and again."

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!