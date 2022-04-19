Kaguya-Sama: Anime Posts Starship Troopers Parody End Credits Sequence

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War – Ultimate Romantic is the third season of the ridiculously popular high school screwball romantic comedy anime series that adapts the bestselling Kaguya-Sama: Love is War manga series. So what does the new season do this season? Why, feature an end credit sequence that's a parody adaptation of Robert Heinlein and Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers, of course!

This sequence debuted at the end of the second episode of the series' third season this past Friday and is a spiritual continuation of the first season's ED (End Song), which also playfully adapted Hayao Miyazaki's short music video "On Your Mark." The song used in the third season's ED is "Heart is a mess" by Airi Suzuki. That's Kaguya-Sama: Love is War for you!

Why did the animators of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War – Ultimate Romantic do this? Because they could. This is the definition of the word "gratuitous". The show has the notion to do with space warfare or Starship Troopers. It's all delightfully meta, going beyond fourth-wall-breaking and into the realm of all-encompassing pop culture. It must be said that Starship Troopers is still hugely popular in Japan. Heinlein's novel examining war and propaganda with some serious fascist underpinnings seemed to strike a chord with the Japanese, and we're not qualified enough to answer why only mention that a lot of Japanese space opera and anime are influenced by it. For a romantic comedy series like Kaguya-Sama: Love is War to throw in a vignette of Starship Troopers is batcrap-insane, and we are here for that!

In case you were wondering, this is the official synopsis for Kaguya-Sama: Love is War – Ultimate Romantic:

Known for being both brilliant and powerful, Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya lead the illustrious Shuchiin Academy as near equals. And everyone thinks they'd make a great couple. Pride and arrogance are in ample supply, so the only logical move is to trick the other into instigating a date! Who will come out on top in this psychological war where the first move is the only one that matters?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War – Ultimate Romantic is now streaming on Crunchyroll.