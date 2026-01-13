Posted in: Movies, NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Kelly Clarkson, kpop demon hunters

Kelly Clarkson Covers Huntr/X's "What It Sounds Like" for "Kellyoke"

Check out Kelly Clarkson covering KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami's (Huntr/X) "What It Sounds Like" for today's "Kellyoke."

KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X, the singing voices behind Netflix's smash-hit) may not have been there in person, but their song "What It Sounds Like" made its presence known during today's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. After taking to social media to show all of the requests that she's received to cover one of the songs from the hit Netflix series, host and singing icon Kelly Clarkson gave fans the heads-up that they should check out Tuesday's episode. Well, it's safe to say that they weren't disappointed; check out Clarkson working her magic in the latest edition of "Kellyoke."

In addition, here's a look at what Arden Cho (aka Rumi) had to share with Clarkson during Cho's visit from earlier today:

KPOP Demon Hunters' EJAE Offers "Golden" Golden Globes Speech

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami's (aka Huntr/X, the singing voices behind Netflix's smash-hit) "Golden" run continued with the song locking down the award for Best Original Song during the 2026 Golden Globes. Accepting the award with co-songwriters Mark Sonnenblick and Lee Hee-joon, EJAE shared tearfully, "When I was a little girl, I worked tirelessly for 10 years to fill one dream, to become a Kpop idol, and I was rejected, and disappointed that my voice isn't good enough." She continued, "I'm so part of a song that is helping other girls, other queens and everyone all get through their hardship to accept themselves."

EJAE would dedicate the award "to people who have their doors closed at them, and that, I can confidently say 'rejection is redirection,' and so never give up." Quoting the lyrics of the award-winning song, she ended by adding, "It's never too late to shine like you were born to be." The songs "Dream as One" from Avatar: Fire and Ash, "I Lied to You" from Sinners, "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble" from Wicked: For Good, and "Train Dreams" from Train Dreams.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!