Kevin Nash Calls for Unity Under New Joe Biden Administration

WWE legend Kevin Nash has been one of the staunchest opponents of fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Former President Donald Trump throughout the latter's tenure in government, but since that feud finally got blown off when Trump badly lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and was forced to flee Washington in disgrace after successfully fomenting an unsuccessful violent uprising, Nash is looking forward to just freaking relaxing for a while. Big Sexy took to Twitter to wish his old rival a final farewell the morning of Biden's inauguration.

"Watched Trump's last Speech of his Presidency," Nash tweeted. "He stated he didn't start any new wars. Fuck dude you basically started a civil war in our country. Fuck you get out you're a racist and the worst President in our history. You set the bar so low I'm sure it's yours as long as I live."

Though Nash did have at least one positive thing to say about Trump's legacy: "Archie Bunker has a new president to sing about."

Nash also reached out to Vice President Mike Pence to thank him for not going along with Trump's seditious conspiracy in the end. "@Mike_Pence Thank you. Thank you for coming bask on the 6th," he said. "But sincerely Thank you for your real being to show what and who you are. You tried to fill the gap DT left. It must have been torture the past 4 years. Be well amigo."

And this morning, Nash reflected on the new status quo now that the Biden/Harris administration has come into power.

"So the POTUS is in office Vp Harris is cool," said Nash. "I'm taking a vacation. I'm politically where I need to me. I actually got a Christmas this year. To the Trump supporters grind thur the last 4 years I have. Hopefully in 4 years we're much closer. I pray. Americans red or biue grow."

Well said, Big Sexy. Well said.