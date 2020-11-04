Former WWE wrestler and star of the upcoming blockbuster film Chick Fight, Big Sexy Kevin Nash, responded to fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump's false and deliberately misleading claim that Democrats are trying to steal the election by counting all of the votes that have come in with a harsh message for his former colleague. Nash, who has been vocal in his opposition to President Trump, took to Twitter to lash out at the president for his late-night speech from inside the White House.

"So sad Trump actually seeing this election slipping away," Nash tweeted. "Called a hold on mail in ballots. Running to his hand picked Supreme Court. Easy Adolf. Let the process take place. You let Covid run it's course. Let the Democratic system run it's"

Nash never finished his last sentence with a follow-up tweet. Perhaps he's trying to mirror the suspense of the current state of the election, where several key states have yet to be decisively called, leaving the election's outcome up in the air. Perhaps the incorrect use of an apostrophe in the word "its" twice in one tweet caused Twitter to lock Big Sexy's account. Whatever the case, we can probably assume that he meant to say "course."

The fact is that it may be hours or maybe even days before we know who the next president of the United States is. Still, it's important that we count all of the ballots despite President Trump's claims that it's somehow dishonest to continue counting votes after election day. Equally importantly, an apostrophe should only be used for the contraction of "it is" and never when expressing the possessive form of "it." Hopefully, both of these important issues are resolved soon so that the American people can breathe a sigh of relief.