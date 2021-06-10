Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu Issues Statement to Clarify Facebook Post

Kim's Convenience and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has released a new statement in response to his Facebook post that called out the producers for their unfair treatment of the cast, racial bias, and unceremonious cancellation of the show. Simu Liu wrote the lengthy Facebook post on June 2 just as the 5th and final season of Kim's Convenience hit Netflix in the U.S and worldwide. "The show can't be 'saved,'" Liu wrote. "It was not 'cancelled' in a traditional manner, i.e. by a network after poor ratings. Our producers (who also own Kim's Convenience IP) are the ones who chose not to continue." He accused the show's largely white creative team of resisting his suggestions and pitting him and his fellow castmates against one another. The post was like a bombshell as he pointed out a wider institutional problem over race and representation in the wider Canadian Film and TV industry. While some pundits attacked him, his co-star Jean Yoon, who played Mrs. Kim, his character Jung's mother, defended him and backed up his assertions.

This week, he issued a follow-up statement released exclusively to Vanity Fair. Liu clarified his comments, praising the show for breaking new ground and explaining that he never meant to "call anyone out specifically" in the Facebook post. "The immigrant experience is rarely depicted in mainstream media in a positive light, and for that very reason, Kim's Convenience has a very special place in the hearts of countless fans globally — including mine. Kim's is one of the most unique shows to hit the air, with its focus on individual and communal growth, family, and most importantly: immigrant culture. Kim's gave me my first opportunity to portray an Asian character with significant story arcs and subtleties that most Western Asian actors can only dream of. The show was integral in allowing me to find my voice and shape the perspective and platform that I now have," Liu began his statement.

The actor continued, "My recent comments on the ending of Kim's Convenience were never meant to be a massive bombshell exposé, nor was I trying to call anyone out specifically. These were a string of thoughts that came from a deep and personal perspective that is incredibly nuanced." Wrapping up, Liu added, "I am incredibly appreciative of the work that the team put out for the past five seasons. It's a period of my life that helped shape me in many ways. The entirety of the experience helped me express the passion that I, prior to this project, could not properly articulate: pride. Pride in the individual, pride in one's culture and heritage, and pride in one's community. I am proud of everything accomplished during our run and cannot wait to see how the legacy of the show and others like it impact future generations in finding their voice and telling their own stories."

Kim's Convenience is now streaming on Netflix.

