King of the Hill, High Potential, Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, DC Studios's Waller, Prime Video's Countdown, ABC's High Potential, Rebekah Koffler/FOX "News," AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Hulu's King of the Hill, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, CBS's A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys, CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 16, 2025:

Rick and Morty S08E04: Our "The Last Temptation of Jerry" Thoughts

James Gunn: Waller Series Still In Development; Checkmate Rumor "B.S."

Countdown Showrunner Haas Shares New BTS Look at Jensen Ackles Series

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Has Big Plans, Goals for Season 2 & More

Rick and Morty S08E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry" Updated Preview

Were Rebekah Koffler's Words Just Too Intoxicating for FOX "News"?

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 7 Preview: Deadly Decisions

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Finale Images Include BIG Spoiler

King of the Hill Season 14 Father's Day Teaser: Hank's Fatherly Advice

The Boys: Father's Day Post Offers Interesting Homelander/Ryan Update

Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor's Audio Adventures Get Chibnall Blessing

A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys: CBS Encore Honors Brian Wilson

Rick and Morty Season 8 Ep. 4 Clip: Rick Gets Harsh '80s Reality Check

Everybody Loves Raymond: Brad Garrett Shuts Down Reboot/Return Talk

Doctor Who: Has the Series Become Too Old and Too Familiar?

