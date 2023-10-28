Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, don callis, Kyle Fletcher, recaps, wrestling

Kyle Fletcher Joins Don Callis Family After Unfair AEW Rampage Match

Kyle Fletcher joins The Don Callis Family at AEW Rampage, executing unfair tactics in an attempt to upstage WWE's far better faction storylines 💔😠

Such disgrace! The Chadster can't believe what happened on AEW Rampage last night. 😡 Australian wrestler Kyle Fletcher faced off against one of The Don Callis Family members, Konosuke Takeshita in the main event, and what's more, Don Callis decided to recruit him into his faction, post-match! 🙄 Just when you thought AEW could not find any new depths to plumb.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Not saying that Kyle didn't give a strong performance against Takeshita of The Don Callis Family. It started with Takeshita dropping a shoulder tackle on Fletcher and things just escalated from there. 🤷‍♂️ They were out of the ring, being rammed into steel guardrails and blue thunder bombs were cracked inside. The crowd was chanting but The Chadster was groaning. 🙈 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

This duel ended with Takeshita rocking Fletcher with a poisonrana and marking his win with a wicked knee strike! 😒 And then suddenly, Fletcher jumped into the ring to assault Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs with a steel chair, probably to cheese off the Chadster even more! 😤

But does AEW handle this appropriately? No, of course not! Instead of disciplining Fletcher for his post-match shenanigans, Don Callis told him, "That was great! That is the hate we want! You earned it!" 🤦🏻‍♂️ Could you imagine if this happened in the WWE?! They'd be fired on the spot! 🚫

AEW just keeps trying to outdo themselves with these lame gimmicks. 🙅‍♂️ They are trying to copy WWE's successful factions like The Bloodline but they always fail in comparison. 🤷‍♂️ Tony Khan, why can't you just come up with an original idea for once, huh?👎

The facts remain clear. Don Callis, who was once a WWE star, The Jackyl, was more adept then. The drama was real, the wrestling was genuine, and the fun was at its peak. But now with AEW? Don Callis might as well sign Hulk Hogan's nephew for all the difference it would make. AEW is so obsessed with signing everybody else's discards, it's shameful. Tony Khan has once more literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 👎

And Keighleyanne, bless her heart, she completely agreed with The Chadster last night, even if she didn't say it outright. She merely rolled her eyes and sighed. But you could see it in her eyes. She knows. She just doesn't want to admit that Tony Khan and AEW don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♀️ Then she went back to texting that guy Gary. 😠 Tony Khan, you owe The Chadster a replacement for his White Claw seltzer and a new marriage too! 😡🍹

Would have driven Keighleyanne around in The Chadster's Mazda Miata while listening to "All Star" by Smash Mouth to ease her mood but hey, wrestling ruins lives, doesn't it Tony Khan? 😭

Remember readers, unbiased journalism is hard but The Chadster, along with the likes of Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, will keep leading on. 🖋️ We're like WWE champions, always deserving of the belt.🤼‍♂️

🤬 Anyways, keep it breezy, wrestling fans! But remember to keep it WWE! 🤩

