Lana is WWE's Biggest Draw Right Now, Raw Ratings Prove

With the ratings in for Monday Night Raw, one fact can no longer be considered in dispute: WWE's biggest ratings draw is none other than Lana! This revelation may come as a surprise to some, though Lana being booked to go over the Raw announce table every week for a month straight should have been a clue that WWE is really high on her. The first hour of Raw took fourth place in the ratings charts, beaten only by Monday Night Football and Sportscenter, though if Sportscenter is smart, they were showing lots of clips of Lana on Monday's episode anyway.

Lana Equals Raw Ratings

Raw's ratings bounced back from an abysmal 1.686 million viewers last week to 1.855 million viewers this week, thanks largely to Lana being heavily featured on the show. The first hour of Raw drew 2.006 million viewers, with 1.884 million viewers watching the second hour and 1.676 million viewers watching the third hour. In the 18-49 demographic, which clearly loves Lana, Raw averaged a .57, up from a .52 last week. That's off individual hours of .60, .59. and .52.

We know Lana was the difference-maker this week because she was featured all over the show. Not only did Lana appear during an interview segment on Miz TV, but she also wrestled twice, once in a tag team match with Natalya against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and once in the main event, a dual-brand women's battle royal to determine the number one contender for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship. And more Lana equaled more ratings and viewership, at least according to Showbuzz Daily's numbers.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

It's so nice to see Lana finally getting the recognition she deserves. Everyone knows she was the better half of the pairing with the former Rusev, and Bobby Lashley was a fool to dump her for MVP after the cuckold angle was over with. And really, Rusev was right to leave the company so that Lana could finally break out into the star she was always meant to be. If Keighleyanne ever wanted to leave me in a cuckold angle in order to reach her full potential, The Chadster would be all for it and support her 100%. Why? Because it's the right thing to do. But not with that Gary guy she's always texting.