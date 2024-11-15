Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, green lantern, lanterns

Lanterns: DC Studios Series Taps Poorna Jagannathan for Recurring Role

Reports are Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's Green Lantern series Lanterns has tapped Poorna Jagannathan for a key recurring role.

The casting news continues for Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lantern series Lanterns. Reports are that Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys) is set for a heavily recurring role in the upcoming DC Studios series. Jagannathan's Zoe is described as being "effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning of the influential men around her." Rumblings are that Zoe will be a love interest for John Stewart (Pierre), with Macdonald's Sheriff Kerry reportedly a love interest for Hal Jordan (Chandler). Dillahunt is reportedly set to play modern cowboy William Macon. Along with Pierre, Chandler, and Jagannathan, the HBO series also stars Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty) and Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead).

Lanterns: A Look Back at Some Things We Know So Far…

"Finally can talk about what I've been working on for the past year and more. From DC Studios and Warner Bros, we're bringing 'Lanterns' to HBO," King began his Instagram post from June, addressing the news much more openly than he could previously – even after Gunn confirmed that he would be working on the series. "Chris, Damon, and I created it; Chris is writing and running it while Damon and I write and executive produce. I like to think of it as from the creators of 'Ozark,' HBO's 'Watchmen,' and, of course, Batman meets Elmer Fudd."

He continued, "We're working with a dream team writer's room, putting together something thrilling and epic and intimate and grounded and funny and true—a superhero show that brings together the glories of the comics with the excellence of an HBO prestige drama. It's such an honor to work on these characters, to build on what titans John Broome, Gil Kane, Denny O'Neil, and my old pal (and Batman/Fudd fan), Neal Adams created. We're endlessly inspired by and grateful for the creativity of so many Lantern comic creators from 1940 to this Wednesday." Before closing, King added a personal perspective to the news: "On a personal level, my late mother was a Warner exec: being back on her lot, building something cool that she'd love—it feels real special."

"We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC's 'Green Lantern,'" shared Casey Bloys, chairman/CEO of HBO and Max Content. "As part of James and Peter's vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era." Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement, "We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters, and 'Lanterns' brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with "Superman.'"

When the series was first announced, Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us." James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful) has been tapped to helm the opening chapters of the series.

At the top of the panel for Creature Commandos from October 2024 during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn briefly discussed the series and noted how they were "getting ready to shoot that." Later, moderator Josh Horowitz (Happy Sad Confused) asked Gunn for an update on a number of DC Studios projects. In terms of Lanterns, Gunn shared how Pierre was someone he's wanted to work with for a while (noting that he was a finalist to play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). In terms of Pierre and Chandler's screen test, Gunn described it as one of the "miraculous moments" when you see two actors connect and it goes beyond even what they're talking about. As for the series itself, Gunn shared how smoothly the series came together while working with Mundy, Lindelof, and King and that – despite its potentially epic nature – the series is very grounded and "very real."

