Posted in: Current News, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: lanterns

Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Shares a Few Words with The Fans

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre had a few words to share with fans before previewing HBO and DC Studios' Pierre & Kyle Chandler-starring series.

We've been waiting for it over the past few weeks, hoping that it would include a look at what's ahead with Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), and Tom King's (Supergirl) Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns. Of course, we're talking about HBO/HBO Max's 2026 trailer, and it turned out that our hopes weren't for naught. With the series set for a Late Summer 2026 debut, the trailer (which you can check out below) features Hal Jordan (Chandler) and John Stewart (Pierre) standing in the back of a town hall meeting that appears to be addressing the central issue at the heart of the series. Aside from the mystery, we see some tension between trainer (Hal) and trainee (John), with Hal telling John that the ring will let them know when John's ready to fly solo. To make his point, Hal placed a ring on the dashboard and jumped out of the moving car – leaving John (and the ring) to drive off a cliff.

But what some folks didn't realize is that HBO Max posted an image on social media of a computer desktop with file folders listing different shows (with times underneath them). It turns out, Pierre had a few words that he wanted to share with the fans before introducing a look back at the sneak peek that was released:

You're not ready until the ring says you are. Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler star as John Stewart and Hal Jordan in #Lanterns, coming to HBO Max in 2026. pic.twitter.com/GNUir449ng — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Lanterns: Hawes on "True Detective" Talk, Aaron Pierre & DC Studios

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his feature film, The Amateur, Hawes addressed the True Detective comparisons, what Pierre brings to the series, and how it's been (so far) working with DC Studios:

Hawes on How "Lanterns" Compares In Tone to "True Detective": "Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in 'True Detective.' It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated. Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the 'True Detective' comparison] is valid. People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Fargo,' and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humor, and so there definitely is more wit and humor than there is in 'True Detective.'"

Hawes on Aaron Pierre Having a "Magnificent Presence": "I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated. Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there's only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are. This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

Hawes on Working with DC Studios: "Well, I can only tell you from my experience, which is that it has been inspiring and supportive and truly thrilling. I will know more in a few months' time, but right now, [Lanterns] just felt like a real burst of creative energy.

The series spotlights new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and legendary Lantern Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Along with Pierre and Chandler, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This), and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!