Last Minute Surge: Can NXT Win Last Battle of Wednesday Night Wars?

Howdy, folks! Did you miss me? The Chadst… I mean, Chad is back. I'm back. Things got a little heated around here in recent months, and it has come to The Ch– to my attention that I need to start taking my job more seriously. I'm sorry. I shouldn't have let my personal life impact my professional career as a wrestling journalist, and, more importantly, I shouldn't have allowed who my wife may or may not be texting get in the way of my mission, which is to sing the praises of my beloved WWE. And maybe this whole losing the Wednesday Night Wars was my fault. If only I'd… no! I can't think like that. NXT is moving to Tuesday nights, and it's gonna be better than ever! NXT will chase Impact to Thursdays in no time, and with the lead-in from Raw, NXT will be getting millions of viewers before you know it! Then, NXT can go back to Wednesdays and kick AEW Dynamite's dang behind! Wooo! The Chaster is back, baby! Let's talk about some ratings!

NXT Challenges Dynamite in Penultimate Ratings Showdown

NXT will air just one more show next Wednesday before moving to Tuesdays the following week, but they're making a heroic push to end the Wednesday Night Wars with a ratings victory. NXT valiantly grew its 18-49 demographic number from a .14 to a .21, putting them in striking distance's of Dynamite's .26 in the all-important demo. Dynamite fell from a .30 last week, showing viewers are realizing now what they've been missing out on and fleeing in droves for NXT. Both shows fell in total viewership, with Dynamite falling from 757,000 to 700,000 viewers this week and NXT falling from 678,000 to 654,000. All of these numbers come from Showbuzz Daily.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Okay, WWE. We've got one week do draw enough viewers in the 18-49 demographic to win the final battle of the Wednesday Night Wars. And if you won the last battle… doesn't that mean you won the entire war? This is our one shot, NXT. Don't let The Chadster down like everyone else in my life has.