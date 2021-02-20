Last Minute Women's Tag Team Title Match Set for Elimination Chamber

With the deadline for the Elimination Chamber PPV fast approaching, WWE scrambled on Smackdown last night to set up more matches for the show's beleaguered card. One of the feuds that was very quickly set up with almost no build is a Women's Tag Team Championship match between champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. The two teams confronted each other during Ding Dong, Hello!, the popular talk show segment hosted by Bayley. That led to a triple threat match, with Bayley joining Jax and Baszler and Carmella's sommelier, Reginald, joining Banks and Belair and ultimately, with their help, getting the pin on Jax.

In a press release on WWE.com, WWE made the new match official:

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair With her impending WrestleMania decision looming, Bianca Belair puts that on hold to team up with potential future opponent and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for a chance to become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions! During a heated confrontation on SmackDown one week ago with current champs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, Belair and Banks seemed to bond over their mutual amusement at Jax and Baszler's recent struggles and even pulled off some impressive double-team offense against the champions. The tension only escalated after Banks and Belair joined forces with Reginald to defeat Jax, Baszler & Bayley in an unconventional Six-Person Tag Team Match the following week on SmackDown, begging the question: Do The Boss and The EST of WWE have the number of the Women's Tag Team Champions, or will Jax & Baszler be able to capitalize on any existing WrestleMania-related friction between the SmackDown Women's Champion and this year's Royal Rumble winner? Don't miss WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday, streaming at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

With this match added coming out of Smackdown last night, the full card for Elimination Chamber is clearer, but still features some gaping holes. Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against five former WWE champions in an Elimination Chamber match. Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, and Sheamus are the superstars competing against McIntyre in the match. In another Elimination Chamber match, Smackdown stars Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn will compete with the winner earning a title shot the same night against Roman Reigns. And as noted above, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships against rivals Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Asuka was also set to defend her Raw Woman's Championship against Lacey Evans, but now that Evans is pregnant with Ric Flair's baby, that seems unlikely to happen, though the match is still advertised as of this writing on WWE.com. Another match that may not happen is the triple threat for the United States Championship, with Bobby Lashley defending against Riddle and Keith Lee. Lee hasn't been on WWE television in weeks since his fiance, Mia Yim, revealed she has COVID, and it's unknown whether Lee will be able to compete on Sunday or not. Whatever happens, Bleeding Cool will be there to cover it, so check back Sunday and give us more of your clicks.