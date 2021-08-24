Last Week Tonight: John Oliver on Afghanistan Crisis & Studio Return

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is braving his next step during the ongoing COVID pandemic, a return to the studio and away from "the Void", where he's been filming remotely for his HBO talk series. At the end of the episode on August 22, Oliver announced that following the series' two-week hiatus, the show will return to its studio home on September 17. What's not known for now is whether that will mean a studio audience will be present. The HBO series remained one of the last late-night programs to remain in a "blank void" still filming remotely outside a studio. "The Void" is an animated character voiced by H. Jon Benjamin (Archer, Bob's Burgers) that interacts with Oliver.

Last Week Tonight References Conan O'Brien, Shade on Presidents with Afghanistan Crisis

The two shared referenced Conan O'Brien's exit from his own late-night show before Benjamin's Void closes out with random incoherent ramblings including one about the UK royal family and Princess Diana. Previously in the show, the Last Week Tonight spoke up about the carnage left behind by US forces pulling out of Afghanistan from its immediate repercussions, failed hindsight from the current Joe Biden administration to his predecessors in George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, and what will need to be done about the incoming influx of refugees fleeing the Taliban. "If our mission wasn't nation-building," Oliver said in response to Biden's speech about the US's purpose in Afghanistan. "Then I guess not-mission, not accomplished" further explaining Biden's 2003 prophetic quote "the alternative to nation-building is chaos." The host then delved deeper summarizing the reason why the war even happened explaining past Taliban atrocities to the current ones since their coup.

Last Week Tonight, which returned on September 17, airs Sundays on HBO.

