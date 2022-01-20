Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Debuts Season 9 This February

John Oliver is back for more hijinks, rants, and tangents as HBO announced a premiere date for the ninth season of the award-winning Last Week Tonight. But fans not only have February 20th to look forward to, but they also have an official poster for the season (check it out below) as well as the official trailer for the show's return (which we'll get to in a second).

Returning to a live audience, season eight tackled numerous topics, which Oliver covered including union-busting, the power grid, homelessness, Taiwan's sovereignty (which includes Peacemaker star and past guest John Cena's awkward apology), misinformation, PFAS, Afghanistan, voting rights, and more. On a less serious side, the host eviscerated the 2006 Ron Howard film Da Vinci Code and its author Dan Brown, snack video games, local car commercials, and duck stamps. Last Week Tonight, which is produced by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions and executive produced by Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor, makes its triumphant return to HBO on February 20 and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season 9 Official Trailer: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM51bR6Rypc)

A satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver's hilarious, much-needed perspective on today's pressing political, social and cultural issues. As the country navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a highly polarized political landscape, the ninth season of the critically acclaimed series promises to shine a light on headline news as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain, featuring a mix of the series' sharp commentary, pre-taped pieces and occasional special guests.

Since its premiere in 2014, the critically-acclaimed show garnered 23 Emmys, winning for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for the sixth year in a row. It has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, a Critics Choice Award in the category of Best Talk Show, two GLAAD Media Awards, five Writers Guild Awards, and six consecutive PGA Awards.