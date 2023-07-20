Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, Lazarus, sdcc, sdcc 2023, shinichirö watanabe, Toonami

Lazarus: Adult Swim, "Cowboy Bebop" Creator Announce New Anime Series

Adult Swim and acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop) are in development on the new Toonami original anime series Lazarus.

With Adult Swim Festival on the Green set to get underway today at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023, it was time for Cartoon Network's ever-growing late-night programming block to make some news. Adult Swim is currently in production with acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Kids on the Slope) on the new Toonami original anime series Lazarus. The sci-fi action-thriller will be produced by anime studio MAPPA and feature action sequences designed by Chad Stahelski ("John Wick" film franchise). In addition, the anime will also feature a score by a collection of renowned jazz & electronic artists, including jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington (West Coast Get Down); producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points (Floating Points Ensemble); and producer, DJ, and musician Bonobo. Now, here's a look at the official overview that was released earlier today:

The year is 2052 – an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna. Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous… and essential. However, soon after Hapuna is officially introduced, Dr. Skinner vanishes. Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned – this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world – and coming soon. As a response to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner's plan. This group is called "Lazarus." Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?

"As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far," said Watanabe in a statement. "I hope you enjoy it." Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim, added, "Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it's a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series. Like all of his work, 'Lazarus' is packed with big ideas, incredible characters and a ton of heart. We can't wait for anime fans to see this world."

Fans attending the Adult Swim Festival in San Diego this year will hear from Watanabe himself at the "Toonami on the Green" event on Saturday, July 22, at 5:15 pm. Free for those 18+ to attend, reservations are currently sold out, but fans are encouraged to join the standby line for the chance to get a first-look preview of Lazarus as well as other upcoming Toonami programming.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!