Legends of Tomorrow: Caity Lotz Honors Arrowverse Trinity in S07 Post

Earlier this week, things weren't exactly getting off to a good start for the production week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with Caity Lotz's (Sara Lance aka White Canary) and the rest of the real-life Legends realizing that Mother Nature is the kind of "big bad" who's tough to beat. But the forecast got much, much better for the series on Wednesday, with The CW announcing that it was one of twelve shows that received a season renewal. Of course, a seventh season isn't going to mean much if the Waverider crew can't kick enough pesky alien butt to get their fearless leader back from across time and space.

But we have time to worry about that. For now? Our Legends celebrate, with Lotz posting a whole bunch of great pics from the show over on Instagram Stories. But it was her post of a behind-the-scenes look at the "commercial" for Heyworld from the fourth season finale "Hey, World" that really caught our eye. As funny as the scene was (and there's a full look at it below), in this context, it's also a fitting tribute to the Arrowverse "Trinity" who really set the foundation: the now-gone Arrow, the ending-with-its-upcoming-season Supergirl, and recently-renewed The Flash:

The sixth season kicks off with opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), followed by "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust), "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter), "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer), "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt), "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever), and "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.