Legends of Tomorrow: Lisseth Chavez Joins Season 6 as Series Regular

By the time the dust settled on the fifth season finale "Swan Thong," The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow left viewers with a major head-scratcher: Sara (Caity Lotz) being abducted by some little green men. So heading into the sixth season, it's up to our Legends to rescue Sara from aliens taking up space throughout the timeline. Now we know who will be helping the team do just that: Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) is joining the long-running CW series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Spooner Cruz lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of — and defense against — space aliens. And while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared. A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens — making her the perfect recruit for Waverider captains Sara Lance, Ava Sharpe, and the Legends who, in season six, will be hunting down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history.

Speaking of Sara and "little green men," what can series co-showrunner Phil Klemmer tell us about those pesky aliens set to menace our Legends? While it's still too early for specific details, he sees the season's "big bads" as a way of streamlining the season's storyline mythology. Considering just how deeply complex this season's narratives became, the change is a welcome one: "I think we like them because on the surface they were so stupid. You get to this fatigue at the end of a season where your mythology becomes very complicated and your bad guys' plans, you know, take a lot of explanation and they become a little heady when you start talking about free will and Fates, and you're just looking for a palette cleanser, " Klemmer explained. "To think about little green men with laser guns who just want to rule the world, you know, Marvin the Martian kinda shape, you're like, "Yes, that's what we need!" Not having to understand who our villains are on any kind of emotional scale means we can focus on the emotional stories of our characters, but then it's just a story of how do we kick these guys' asses."

That said, Klemmer reassures viewers that the writers will be giving the Looney Tunes homage layers to their story: "I'm sure, guaranteed, that we'll find a way to humanize and find the emotional complexity of Marvin the Martian [laughs], and by the time we get to the finale, we'll have to spend like half our time realizing they weren't so bad, they were just misunderstood. At this moment, we want to keep it real simple so that we can find the complexity with our characters. We'll totally screw it up, I'm sure."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.